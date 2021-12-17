By a 4-1 vote, the town board voted to allow cannabis dispensaries in unincorporated Greenburgh, but was 5-0 in favor of opting out of permitting on-site consumption lounges.
Town Supervisor Paul Feiner was the lone dissenting vote on Monday, Dec. 13.
“Even if we opt in and allow the dispensaries it’s probably not going to be implemented for at least another year, so I personally think that there’s no downside to taking our time to get more information, to see what other communities are doing and then to make a decision,” he said before the vote.
Feiner said he wanted to wait for the state regulations on New York State’s Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act, which was passed March 31, allowing those 21 and over the ability to use, purchase and grow regulated amounts of cannabis. He is also concerned about the impact on local police enforcement and safety as there is no reliable test for cannabis like there is for alcohol.
“I’d just like to reach out to state officials and motor vehicles, the state police to get a little bit more information and when it becomes clear that we’re able to address the obstacles and issues regarding such dispensaries — then I would feel more comfortable revisiting the matter,” Feiner said.
Councilman Francis Sheehan argued that since cannabis is legal, he took from the public hearings that residents should have easy access to “marijuana that’s regulated and tested by professional chemists” instead of “street marijuana, which we know is commonly laced with fentanyl and other drugs that can kill.”
Sheehan said it’s time to concentrate on drafting “time, place and manner” guidelines as allowed by the state. “We were also faced with time, place and manner when it was dealing with adult use facilities and we did a pretty good job of coming up with time, place and manner for those because you don’t see those all over the town of Greenburgh,” he said.
Councilwoman Diana Juettner also said she has “concern” about what dangers could be in illicit cannabis and is concerned that testing doesn’t exist like it does for alcohol.
According to a resolution to create time, place and manner laws, “1. Dispensaries shall not be permitted in any residential zones or mixed-use corridors (East Hartsdale Avenue, Rt. 119, Central Avenue, etc.) immediately and/or significantly abutting residential zoning districts. 2. Minimum linear separation distances be required from schools, playgrounds, public parks, etc. 3. The use and related local law incorporate a special permit process.”
The board held an informational meeting and public discussion on Oct. 27 and public hearings on Nov. 22 and Dec. 8 to get community feedback, which was mixed, in preparation of its vote.
Part of the resolution included a use for the 3% of tax revenue from cannabis sales that will go to the town, which will “earmark any revenues the Town receives from allowing adult use cannabis retail dispensaries to offset the cost of social services provided by the Town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.