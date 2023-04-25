The Greenburgh Town Board has approved a change to the town’s tax code, clearing the way for future condominiums in the town to be taxed at the same rate as single-family homes. The measure was passed at a special meeting on April 18. Town Councilmembers Gina Jackson, Ken Jones and Francis Sheehan voted in favor of the legislation, while Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and Councilwoman Ellen Hendrickx, who live in condominiums, recused themselves.
The town first received permission from New York State to change the tax rate in December, after submitting a home rule request. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a law that would have taxed condos at single-family rates statewide, but the home rule request for Greenburgh was granted. Home rule requests allow municipalities to change a law, such as a local tax code, in a way that only affects one municipality. In Greenburgh’s case, the home rule request allows the town to tax condominiums at a different rate from the one used statewide.
In a letter to the town board, Hastings Mayor Niki Armacost supported the tax change, stating it would help “to rectify what is known as the ‘condo loophole,’ which allows condominiums and cooperatives in Greenburgh and across New York State to receive preferential tax treatment by designating them as income-producing properties, which they are not.”
Armacost added, “This practice typically reduces condominium and cooperative assessments and unfairly skews the assessment of real property tax among property owners.All properties should be assessed using the same methodologies.”
Also in support of the legislation was Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo, who wrote in a letter to the town board that “the current restriction unfairly limits the revenue raising abilities of the town by forcing the assessor to ignore current market information. The passage of this bill is important as it would allow the town to value newly constructed and converted co-op and condominium units as they would other real property as of January 1, 2023. We believe that all properties should be assessed using the same methodology.”
Further down in his letter, Rossillo made clear that, “The Village of Dobbs Ferry is very much in support of the proposed legislation.”
At the April 12 town board meeting, several members of the public commented on what they believe the tax change would mean for unincorporated Greenburgh and the six incorporated villages within the town.
Among them was Neil DeLuca, managing partner of 1 Warburton LLC, a 21-unit townhouse development proposed for Hastings. DeLuca expressed frustration with the change. He noted that the 1 Warburton development was first proposed in 2021, before the home rulerequest had been filed. The tax rate increase, he said, could not only impact buyers at 1 Warburton, but future projects.
“As soon as developers get wind of what’s going on, they’re going to build rental properties,” DeLuca said. “Heck, if I wasn’t so far along, that’s what I would be doing … I understand you’ve got to make rateables equal your expenses, that’s a noble chore, but you’re looking to take money before things are even built, and you’re going to put up a wall. Believe me, developers go where they’re welcome. They won’t feel welcome.”
Eric Zinger, president of the Hartsdale Neighbors Association, expressed a similar worry.
“Paul [Feiner] is recusing himself in the hearing, but he had a letter to the editor published in The New York Times titled ‘Better Ways for Suburbs to Build More Housing.’ By putting in an effective tax increase, only in Greenburgh, only designed to target new construction and development in Greenburgh, you don’t need to be an economics major to know that you will get exactly the opposite of that.”
Feiner’s letter to the editor was published in the Times on April 6, 2023.
The April 18 vote is not the first legal proceeding regarding condo taxes in Greenburgh. In 2022, the town, the village of Dobbs Ferry and the Dobbs Ferry School District settled a lawsuit with the residents of Dobbs Ferry condominium complex The Landing. The settlement included an agreement by the three organizations to pay more than $1 million in property tax refunds to the residents. Landing residents filed suit after the town rejected an application to reclassify their homes as condominiums.
