The Greenburgh Town Board has approved a change to the town’s tax code, clearing the way for future condominiums in the town to be taxed at the same rate as single-family homes. The measure was passed at a special meeting on April 18. Town Councilmembers Gina Jackson, Ken Jones and Francis Sheehan voted in favor of the legislation, while Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and Councilwoman Ellen Hendrickx, who live in condominiums, recused themselves.

The town first received permission from New York State to change the tax rate in December, after submitting a home rule request. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a law that would have taxed condos at single-family rates statewide, but the home rule request for Greenburgh was granted. Home rule requests allow municipalities to change a law, such as a local tax code, in a way that only affects one municipality. In Greenburgh’s case, the home rule request allows the town to tax condominiums at a different rate from the one used statewide.

