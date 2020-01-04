In a special town board meeting Dec. 19, the Greenburgh Town Board passed both the town’s tentative operating budgets and capital budget and voted unanimously to approve changes to the town’s tree ordinance.
Unincorporated Greenburgh residents will see appropriations for the B budget jump from $81.6 million to $88.3 million in 2020, an increase just below $7 million. In addition, the town will pay $23.5 million in employee benefits in 2020, a 0.44% increase from 2019.
Townwide, the A fund, represents services provided to the town of Greenburgh and the villages, while the town outside, the B fund, represents services provided to only unincorporated Greenburgh.
Key changes in the 2020 adopted budget include $150,000 in additional funds to comply with the minimum wage increases approved by the state legislature, a new police discovery unit to comply with the state’s new mandate to allow evidence to be turned over to the district attorney and defense within 15 days, $50,000 for speed reduction initiatives, such as digital speeding signs and speed humps, and an extra $5.5 million added to the already $7 million set aside for a police headquarters and court house revamp (see article, page 3).
The townwide and town-outside debt balance as of December 2019 was $94.3 million, with $9.8 million due in 2020. The $6.5 million Fortress Bible Church settlement — which taxes from Greenburgh’s unincorporated section have been covering in installments since 2015 — had a $2.75 million balance as of December 2019 with $550,000 due in 2020.
The 2020 capital budget allocates $17.7 million to fulfill the town’s infrastructure needs, a decrease of $291,288 from 2019.
The capital budget includes $2 million for road resurfacing and $1 million for curbing rehabilitation. There is also $1.6 million allocated for pedestrian safety improvements, a $610,000 increase from 2019. And $150,000 is allocated for a traffic signal at Fort Hill and Ardsley roads, as well as $125,000 for a work order system.
“I feel we’re in financially in good shape, we meet with our financial advisers, we’re within the fund balance policy, I think we’re in excellent financial shape for the town,” said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. “The goal is to keep the taxes as low as possible, but I’m not going to play politics with the budget.”
Feiner released the tentative budget Oct. 30, for the 2020 fiscal year, with a “zero percent tax hike in both the townwide and town-outside budget.”
In an email to residents Nov. 12, Feiner inaccurately stated that the 2020 budget did not include an increase to the town tax levy. Originally, the total real property tax levy for town-outside and townwide budgets saw an increase from last year. The town-outside tax levy rose $1.3 million from last year to $60.5 million from $59.2 million. The townwide tax levy rose $291,582 to $9.6 million from $9.3 million, respectively. In November, Feiner proposed a tax rate reduction and a tax levy freeze for the 2020 town budget, with real property taxes in the townwide and town-outside budgets staying stagnant at $9.3 million and $59.2 million, respectively. The town’s tax rate will decrease 2.19% from 2019.
In an interview with the Inquirer prior to the November elections, Feiner said although he would like to have a 0% tax hike, he didn’t want to commit without knowing all the circumstances.
“Let’s say you convinced me that we have to do a better job of … web design and social media and reaching out ... and then I’m going to say I’m going to have a 0% tax hike, then I don’t really want to borrow much more because then you create problems for the future in terms of financial,” Feiner told the Inquirer in October. “What I would rather do is I would rather have smaller increases and stability ... I would rather have stability because I think … people can tolerate these jumps. So I think if you have gradual increases and you’re not tying yourself down I think that’s the most important thing.”
Feiner explained he made the comments about a noncommitment to a 0% tax hike because “the comptroller didn’t have all the information.”
“Say for 2021, I would also like to have a 0% tax increase,” said Feiner. “I think that the important thing is that you want to maintain the fund balance, you want to be prepared in the event that there’s a crisis.”
At the meeting Dec. 19, the board also revised the town’s tree code, having conducted four public hearings on a plan to repeal Chapter 260 of the town code titled “Trees,” and replace it with a new Chapter 260 titled “Trees, community management.”
The ordinance expands the town’s area of regulation to all properties within the unincorporated section of the town, requiring homeowners to obtain a permit before purposely, carelessly or negligently cutting down, removing, topping, excessively pruning, injuring, damaging, wounding, breaking, killing or destroying any tree greater than 8 inches in diameter. The law also specifies the need for a permit if someone plans to remove a 4-inch diameter tree within a wetland watercourse or a 6-inch diameter tree within an area of an excessively steep slope.
As reported in the Inquirer [“Greenburgh town board postpones vote for amended tree code,” Dec. 15] the Edgemont Community Council passed a resolution Dec. 3 calling for the town board to table a vote on the Nov. 22 draft of the tree ordinance, citing concerns regarding due process.
A revision was made in the Nov. 27 draft of the proposed tree code, which allowed applicants to file an administrative appeal to the town board within 10 business days. Prior to the town board conducting a hearing, the appeal would be referred to the Conservation Advisory Council for a 30-day mediation period. If the mediation was unsuccessful, the town board would conduct a hearing within the following 30 days.
ECC President Bob Bernstein told the board that although the appeal process allowed the applicant to appeal the forestry officer’s determination, the law didn’t allow neighbors to appeal to it.
After an executive session during a town board work session Dec. 17, Councilman Francis Sheehan said the board decided not to have any public hearings at the special meeting on Thursday.
The final revisions to the tree law were made Dec. 10 and included a new provision that would require the forestry officer to issue an annual report on the preceding year’s implementation and administration of the law and to recommend amendments to the law on or before Jan. 30. Bernstein and Edgemont resident Blair Connelly’s proposed revisions to the tree code, which would expand appeal to all persons rather than just the applicant, was not changed in the tree code approved by the board.
“My recollection was that we didn’t really discuss that,” Feiner told the Inquirer about Bernstein and Connelly’s proposed revisions. “If it turns out there’s an instance [where] there is a problem, that’s something that could be easily changed during the year.”
Feiner previously said the board could “easily make amendments” when the law needed to be changed and that if the board kept “delaying and delaying and delaying, then nothing is ever going to happen.”
“I personally doubt that there’s going to be any major problems with the law,” said Feiner. “I think people should just give this a chance.”
