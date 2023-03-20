On March 15, two new firefighters began their fire service careers in the Greenville Fire District. Probationary Firefighters (PFF) Ryan Conrad and Matthew Muccioli were sworn in by the fire chief and Board of Fire Commissioners on their first day of work. PFF Conrad, a U.S. Navy veteran, previously worked for a local utility company, and PFF Muccioli previously served as a police officer.
Both are certified as emergency medical technicians.
The probationary firefighters will first complete an orientation at the firehouse before heading to the Fire Academy at the Westchester County Fire Training Center. There, they will train on fire suppression, technical rescue and hazardous materials response for 18 weeks.
Upon graduation, both probationary firefighters will be assigned to groups in the firehouse where they will complete additional training specific to the Greenville Fire District and its operations.
The Greenville Fire District, founded in 1913, is the fire department that protects the Edgemont section of the town of Greenburgh. The fire district employs 29 career firefighters and officers, as well as three civilian administrative personnel.
