On March 15, two new firefighters began their fire service careers in the Greenville Fire District. Probationary Firefighters (PFF) Ryan Conrad and Matthew Muccioli were sworn in by the fire chief and Board of Fire Commissioners on their first day of work. PFF Conrad, a U.S. Navy veteran, previously worked for a local utility company, and PFF Muccioli previously served as a police officer.

Both are certified as emergency medical technicians.

