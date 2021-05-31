A chimney fire at Granita Cucina & Bar restaurant at 202 E. Hartsdale Ave. was quickly extinguished Tuesday, May 25. The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. and was under control in less than an hour. The Hartsdale Fire Department was assisted by Greenville, Fairview and Scarsdale fire departments at the scene. Con Edison responded to turn off gas to the building. The Elmsford Fire Department was relocated to Hartsdale to cover the Hartsdale Fire District. The cause of the fire was accidental and the restaurant was closed pending repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.