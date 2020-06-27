A hit and run accident was reported June 15 in the parking lot of the Candlelight Inn on S. Central Avenue when a black Mercedes reversed out of a parking spot and hit a parked car. The driver of the parked car was not in his car when the incident took place; he told police he briefly conversed with the driver of the Mercedes about the cost of damage repair, but the driver left the scene without exchanging information. There was a dent on the driver’s side rear passenger door of the struck car. The driver didn’t get the Mercedes’ license plate and was told the restaurant’s surveillance cameras in the lot aren’t working.
Threats made
The administrator of Sprain Brook Manor Rehab on Jackson Avenue reported June 16 being threatened by a rehab resident’s sister. He said the sister is unhappy with the care her brother is receiving, and threatened to “do him in.” The sister also disregarded COVID-19 procedures and entered the rehab facility. Police contacted the sister who denied any threat. Police advised her to find another point of contact at the facility to discuss concerns about her brother.
A Facebook threat was reported June 21 when the cashier at Ben’s Restaurant on S. Central Avenue told police his manager informed him of a threat made in May on Facebook by a former employee. The former employee posted a threatening message about getting a gun and shooting up the place. The cashier said he never saw the post, which has since been taken down. Police say the person who made the post was recently institutionalized.
Criminal impersonation
An Andover Road man on June 20 reported receiving a phone call from someone identifying himself as “David Nelson,” a public defender. “Nelson” reportedly told the man he works in New York City at 1 Police Plaza and said he was representing the caller’s grandson who was arrested at the scene of a car accident. “Nelson” requested $4,000 cash bail to get the grandson released. The Andover Road man said he knew it was a scam because he doesn’t have a grandson. Police called the number “David Nelson” supplied and “Nelson” hung up immediately when he realized he was talking to police.
Shut the front door
Responding to a burglar alarm, police went to a home on Birchwood Lane in Hartsdale on June 20 where the front door was found open. The interior of the house was checked and there was no sign of forced entry. Nothing out of the ordinary was noticed and the front door was secured.
Stolen car
Police went to Curry Chevrolet on S. Central Avenue June 16 for a report of a stolen car. The sales manager said a prospective buyer attempting to get financing for a 2015 black Tahoe apparently stole keys from the salesman’s desk while they were interacting and drove off in the Tahoe. Police said the man in question requested help from them the day before to retrieve blood pressure medication from the Tahoe; at the time he had a key fob. The car was parked on a back lot of the dealership that was locked and no access was granted. The stolen Tahoe was stolen with no plates and there is some damage to the running board.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 15 to June 22, was compiled from official information.
