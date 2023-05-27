Delayed by several years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Hartsdale Fire Department finally had the opportunity to honor its members at its Promotion and Meritorious Service Awards Ceremony.
The Board of Fire Commissioners, family and friends gathered Tuesday, May 16, at fire headquarters, Station 2, on W. Hartsdale Avenue to honor members of the department at a ceremony last held in 2019.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Capts. Peter Aquilino and Frank Musorrafiti were formally promoted to deputy chiefs. Firefighters Christopher Mentrasti and Andrew Roberto were formally promoted to captains.
Hartsdale’s newest firefighters — Matthew Doherty, Colin Bard, Brandon Bonèy and Derek Grisanti — completed a one-year probation and were presented their badges and helmet shields.
Class 4 Citations were awarded to Deputy Chief William Perritt and firefighters Brian Townsend and Mark Kane for their rescue of a person trapped in a flooded residence. Greenburgh Police Sgt. Mike Necezny was also honored for participating in the rescue.
The department also bestowed 22 Unit Citations for actions taken during Hurricane Ida and 21 Prehospital Life Save awards.
Firefighter Alexander Vergo received a Commissioners Award for his technological proficiency for the implementation of a computerized software project and firefighter Brian Morris received a Commissioners Award for his Apparatus Operator Education project for the new fire engines.
Length of Service awards were issued to members who celebrated 10, 15 and 20 years with the department. Twenty-five Years of Service awards were presented to Chief Ray Maseda and 26 years to Deputy Chief Chip Nanko, now retired.
The event concluded with the recognition of department members who have retired since Jan. 1, 2020: Firefighter Frank Lacalamita, 31 years; Eric Vandenberge, 23 years; Deputy Chief FJ Spinelli, 30 years; and Deputy Chief Chip Nanko, 33 years. Nanko is a Hartsdale resident who first joined the department as a volunteer in 1990, before becoming a career firefighter in 1996.
