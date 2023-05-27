Hartsdale FD awards photo

Hartsdale Fire Chief Ray Maseda, left, reads the proclamation acknowledging the retirement of Deputy Chief Chip Nanko who served the department for 33 years, first as a volunteer starting in 1990 and then as a career firefighter since 1996. Nanko was joined at the ceremony by his wife Karen and daughters Alyssa and Jessica.

 Alan Zale Photo

Delayed by several years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Hartsdale Fire Department finally had the opportunity to honor its members at its Promotion and Meritorious Service Awards Ceremony.

The Board of Fire Commissioners, family and friends gathered Tuesday, May 16, at fire headquarters, Station 2, on W. Hartsdale Avenue to honor members of the department at a ceremony last held in 2019.

