A Fraydun Lane man reported on March 18 that two weeks earlier, on March 2, he received an email message sent to his work email address from a “Mr. Paul” who offered the Fraydun Lane man a job as a personal assistant. The sender also requested the recipient purchase three eBay cards for which he would be reimbursed. The man exchanged a few texts with “Mr. Paul,” giving personal details. Shortly after, he received a check for $1,800 from “Mr. Paul” which he deposited at the TD Bank on March 14. The bank informed him two days later the checking account had insufficient funds, and was listed as suspicious. Police attempted to contact “Mr. Paul” with negative results.
Don’t cough near me
An elderly woman coughed in the vicinity of an elderly man as she exited the restroom at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue on March 18. The man knocked down the woman and yelled at her, “Who the hell is coughing?” She told police they argued when she defended her cough, saying her cough was a reaction to the strong smell of disinfectant in the lavatory. The man was using a shopping cart, which he shoved at the woman. After she fell down, he tried to help her up before a woman who appeared to be his companion or caregiver led him away. The elderly woman said she was uninjured. Police were unable to locate the man.
Two bags of chips
An employee of Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop on N. Central Avenue on March 19 told police a man and a woman wearing MTA uniforms went into the shop and got sandwiches, two bags of chips and an iced tea. The man paid for the items. A couple of minutes later, the woman went back inside the store and said she didn’t get the two bags of chips or the tea. The employee gave her two bags of chips and she took a tea and left the store. The employee looked at video surveillance soon afterward and saw the chips and the tea were included in the original order. He said the woman ripped off the store for $4.50.
Grand larceny
Police responded March 17 to the Chase Bank on N. Central Avenue on a report of fraudulent activity. A man, later identified as Rashawn Dunne, reportedly fled the bank in a white BMW after he attempted to withdraw $4,000 from a woman’s bank account. Before he took off, he left behind his ID. A few hours later, Dunne returned to the bank and completed a fraudulent transaction. The street crime unit stopped him on N. Central Avenue in the BMW and placed him under arrest. The driver of the car, Regan Greaves, was also arrested. The BMW was towed and impounded. While being screened and processed at the police station, Greaves reported he’d been coughing and sneezing, so a surgical mask was placed on him.
Animal incidents
A woman walking her chocolate Labrador March 19 on Walbrooke Road said when she turned on to Edgemont Road, a black dog ran toward her from a house. She said her dog was on the ground and the black dog on top of it. The woman, a Lynwood Road resident, said her dog was not hurt and she knows the name of the black dog’s owner. She told police she wanted to document the incident, but did not want to pursue charges.
A Sentry Place man told police March 20 that his co-op board keeps sending him letters regarding his outdoor unleashed dog. One neighbor in particular, he said, keeps filing complaints. Police looked at the call history and saw complaints about the man and his dog were filed on multiple dates. There is video of the dog running around the property without a leash. Police told the dog owner to leash his dog and told him this is a civil matter between him and the co-op board.
Identity theft
An E. Hartsdale Avenue man reported March 17 that he received a Macy’s credit card in the mail on March 5. He said he never opened a Macy’s account. He received a bill March 17 in the amount of $2,717.18 from Macy’s. An unknown person made the purchases. He notified the store and closed the account.
This report was written using official material provided by the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of March 16 to March 23.
