An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident told police Feb. 22 an unknown party hacked into her accounts and locked her out of her devices, including her cellphone. She said earlier that day she got a message from Verizon informing her that her cellphone was “authenticated by an alternative method.” She said her bank account was also hacked and a large sum of money wire transferred. She contacted the bank, which stopped the transfer, but she could not log into her email and the password was changed. Her landline, now connected through the internet, was not working. She was offered advice how to proceed.
A S. Central Avenue resident reported attempted unemployment fraud Feb. 22. He said he found out about it from his employer.
A Highpoint Drive resident reported Feb. 25 that he was the victim of identity theft after he found out that temporary New Jersey license plates were fraudulently issued in his name. He learned about this in January after receiving multiple violations and unpaid toll fees totaling more than $100 from the NJ Vehicle Commission and fines from Port Authority for $133. The plate number was registered with EJustice and the NJ State Police. NYPD found the fraudulently plated car Feb. 18 and impounded it in Queens.
A Joyce Road resident Feb. 27 said his employer informed him someone applied for unemployment in his name. He said he never filed for unemployment benefits and took the matter up with the Federal Trade Commission.
A Longfellow Street resident Feb. 27 told police she received a letter from the Department of Labor saying her claim for unemployment benefits was being processed. She said she never applied for unemployment and she is fully employed. Her bank has been alerted of the incident to monitor her accounts.
A S. Central Avenue resident Feb. 27 said she received a letter from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment stating she would be awarded $569 a week for pandemic unemployment benefits. She said she is fully employed and does not live in Kentucky. She contacted the Kentucky office to start an investigation and requested a report be made in her own jurisdiction.
Bored kids make trouble
Police spoke with a homeowner on Barnaby Lane Feb. 23 after that person reported hoodie-wearing teenagers in a red sedan throwing things. The caller said after throwing unspecified items at his house from inside the car, the teens rang his doorbell, pounded on his door, and then left the area. Police located the teens speeding eastbound on Hillcrest Road. A traffic stop was initiated and police saw multiple young people wearing hoodies inside the car. The teens said they were coming from New Rochelle and were driving around Greenburgh because they were bored. As they were minors, they were advised their parents or guardians would be contacted about the behavior.
Police contacted the Barnaby Lane caller and asked if his property had been damaged. They also asked if he recognized the names of any of the young people in the car. He said there was no property damage and neither he nor his teenage son know the teens. After parents and guardians were contacted and rides arranged to get the teens home, they were released from the scene. The driver of the red sedan was issued a summons because he only had a learner’s permit and was not supposed to be driving with other teens in the car.
Scammed
A S. Central Avenue resident told police Feb. 23 he was scammed out of $99,500 by a phony tech support company. He said he paid a “lifetime membership fee” of $699 in December 2020 to the company to detect viruses. On Feb. 17 he was told there was a billing error and he would be refunded $500. To get this money back, he spoke with a company representative who said he would have to provide remote access to his computer and fill out a form. He followed all instructions; when he checked his account later, it showed a deposit of $50,000, not $500 in error. He was contacted by the representative who advised him to wire transfer $49,500 with the original $500 refund back to the company; he obligingly went to his bank in Scarsdale and followed instructions. The next day when he checked his account he saw the $49,500 was withdrawn but there was no transaction for the $50,000 deposit. At this point he became suspicious, but going back and forth with the tech support representative, he was reassured enough to return to his bank to execute yet another transfer. He said the company representative threatened him that failure to comply would result in his bank accounts being frozen. He was instructed to go to a different branch of his bank so he went to a branch in New Rochelle. At the behest of the support representative, the man withdrew more money. Once he realized he had been scammed, the man contacted his bank’s fraud department and also took his computer to a service provider to have it cleared of any hacking systems and virus software.
Property damage at Edgemont School lot
A White Oak Lane resident told police Feb. 23 her black BMW was damaged while parked in the Edgemont High School parking lot. She said she parked and, when she returned to her car, she saw damage on the rear tail light and bumper. She said the incident happened on Feb. 11 and she already had the car repaired. She said she has pictures of the damage to make a report police requested. Police were unsuccessful obtaining video surveillance covering the school parking lot.
Apartment entered
Police responded to S. Central Avenue Feb. 24 on a report of someone entering another person’s apartment who ran off when confronted. The resident said he was in his living room on the second floor when he heard a noise downstairs at the front door. From the top of the stairs, he saw a woman opening the door. She stuck her head inside and then said “Oh sorry,” when she saw him and he asked what she was doing. He said she took off running down the street heading east. He described her as tall, thin, in her 40s wearing a white jacket and black pants. Police said there was no sign of forced entry. The man said he wasn’t sure the door was locked. He said he’s been renting his unit for about a year and wasn’t sure the locks were changed between tenants. A canvass of the area did not pan out and the superintendent of the building said there are no surveillance cameras.
Dog walker shoved
A 68-year-old woman told police Feb. 26 that she was walking a friend’s dog on E. Hartsdale Avenue when a man came up to her and shouted in her face to walk the dog somewhere else. He pushed her and she fell into a retaining wall on the sidewalk. She said she yelled “Help!” and the man fled. A witness on the other side of the street who knew the man identified him. Police were unable to contact the suspect.
Counterfeit
Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Feb. 26 on a report of someone trying to pay for items with a counterfeit $100 bill. The woman attempting to pass the bill was accompanied by a male friend. The bill was determined fake by a cashier using a store-provided detection pen. While the bill was being checked, the man stayed on his phone and appeared agitated. The manager was summoned. The woman then paid for her $57.32 purchase with a debit card. The man asked for the $100 bill. The cashier refused and called the police. The pair left the store, got into an unlicensed dark sedan and headed south toward Yonkers. The counterfeit bill was recovered and vouchered into evidence.
Vacant house misused
A Beechwood Road man Feb. 27 told police he believes a house he recently purchased has been used as an address for possible nefarious purposes. He said when he bought the house the real estate agent told him about mail in the mailbox addressed to unknown parties. Another person told him about Door Dash deliveries of McDonald’s food sometimes left on the doorstep. He said the house is empty but he is in the process of moving in and will be installing multiple cameras on the property to prevent any suspicious activity.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Feb. 22 to March 1, was compiled from official information.
