A 75-year-old Highpoint Drive woman told police Feb. 7 she was the victim of identity theft. She said she received a notification from a bank about an account she had just opened. She said she never opened a new account. She’s not out any money.
A Fountain Lane man told police Feb. 8 that he was the victim of identity theft after receiving a letter at work warning him of a ransomware attack that compromised MTA employees. He said it was not the first time his employer, the MTA, has been a victim of ransomware. He said he found out a credit card account was opened in his name and a $308 charge was made on it. Another card was opened using his identity and more than $3,000 was charged on it. He said his phone bill was exceptionally high as well, and after contacting the phone service provider, he learned three new phones were charged to his account. T-Mobile advised him to make a police report. He is disputing the charges on his credit card.
Possible identity theft
A Southway woman told police Feb. 9 she was notified that her Social Security number was used to open a new phone account. She said someone had used her Social Security number to commit fraud in the past. Since police were unable to obtain information from the phone carrier, the incident has been marked as suspicious.
Disputed charge
A man and a woman went to police headquarters Feb. 7 to file a report regarding a disputed ShopRite charge on the man’s credit card. The woman said she is the man’s daughter and has power of attorney over her mother’s affairs as her mother is elderly and has diminished mental capacities. The daughter thinks someone working at the store took advantage of her mother’s mental status to use the card to make an unauthorized purchase. She said her mother was in the store in November 2021 with her other daughter and purchased merchandise worth about $80 during that visit. A week later the daughter noticed a second charge on the card for nearly $300. Police spoke with a ShopRite manager who said he was unaware of any customer transaction dispute and will follow up. A report was made to the fraud department of the credit card company.
Stolen car
A car was reported stolen Feb. 8 by a Keats Avenue resident who said his 2022 VW valued at $45,000 was taken from his driveway. He said the only other person with access to his car is his wife who was home and did not take the car. Inside the car were his son’s wooden and aluminum baseball bats valued at $500. Alerts were set on the vehicle.
Underwear thief
A TJ Maxx employee on N. Central Avenue told police Feb. 8 a man wearing a face covering came into the store and stole $169 worth of men’s underwear. It is the store policy to only call police after the offender has left the store. Police advised that this policy would not reduce theft. If the person is caught, the store will press charges.
Stole an iPad
An employee at the AT&T store on S. Central Avenue said someone stole an Apple iPad off a table located at the front of the store. The suspect was described as a 6-foot-2 male wearing a black winter hat with white trim, a black jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. The employee said the suspect fled south through the shopping complex.
Stolen medications
The manager of CVS on N. Central Avenue reported a man and a woman went into the store Feb. 11 and began loading medications into a black bag. The woman allegedly left the store without paying. The man went to the register and paid for some items. He used a gift card to pay for his transaction. The stolen medications are valued at about $100. The store has video of the incident.
Not quite a theft
The Christmas Tree Shop on N. Central Avenue Feb. 12 reported a possible larceny. Two women had just been in the store. One left while the other stayed. A store employee thought the one who stayed stole something but hadn’t left the premises. The employee approached her and told her she would have to pay for the items she placed in her cart. She then dropped the items, which is when police were called. She did not want to talk to the police and left. The employee was told that no crime was committed because the person didn’t bypass the registers with the merchandise.
Water main break
Police responded to a water main break Feb. 7 on Inverness Road and S. Central Avenue; on arrival, they saw heavy water flowing down the road. Police closed the road from the Chalford Lane intersection to S. Central Avenue and set up barricades. They notified five residents on Inverness Road and advised the water department of the situation.
Suspicious behavior
Police went to an apartment on S. Central Avenue Feb. 8 to speak with a woman who said she was taking her usual walk on S. Central Avenue when a black SUV pulled up beside her and the driver tried to get her attention. She said she walked faster and crossed the street but the driver continued to follow her into a parking lot, continuing to try to get her attention. She said the man was in his late 20s or early 30s and was wearing a black hat and a black shirt. She walked home and he stopped following her. Police took her report.
No insurance
Police responded Feb. 8 to a two-car collision on West Hartsdale Avenue. One of the drivers could not produce an insurance card and police soon learned she has no insurance. Her car was impounded and brought to police headquarters. The driver was given tickets for operating a vehicle without insurance and was told she has to appear in court March 2. Police gave her a courtesy ride to her residence.
Gas leak
Police and Greenville firefighters responded Feb. 9 to a report of a gas leak on Old Army Road. The firefighters entered a building through an open sliding door and contacted the homeowner who wasn’t home but gave permission to Con Edison workers to come inside. Police directed traffic while Con Edison and firefighters worked at the scene.
Property damage
An Ardsley Road resident Feb. 9 told police a stone pillar on her property was destroyed and toppled over. Police went to the property and saw the pillar lying on the sidewalk. It’s unclear whether someone hit it or ice and water had caused the damage. A report was made for documentation.
BB gun
A Longview Drive resident told police Feb. 10 about a handgun she discovered in her attic. She said her deceased husband had owned and had permits for several firearms. Police said the gun in question wasn’t a pistol but a CO2 powered BB gun. The widow said she didn’t want it and asked that it be destroyed. Police honored her request and destroyed the BB gun.
Sold the car but didn’t remove the plates
A Pheasant Run resident told police Feb. 10 he sold his car in March 2018 but didn’t remove the plates. He said he wanted to make a report about the incident now and an eJustice entry was made for the missing plates.
Musician asking for money
Police responded to N. Central Avenue Feb. 10 on a report of a violinist playing music in a parking lot and asking for money. The man, who was identified and who is known to the police, was spoken to twice that same day about not having proper paperwork to solicit. He was issued a summons for unlicensed solicitation and to appear in court March 2. He packed up his property and left the area.
Man high on PCP knocks on doors
A man who was reported knocking on people’s doors on S. Central Avenue Feb. 11 was found by police in a hallway. He was identified and told officers he was using phencyclidine, otherwise known as PCP, and asked to go to the hospital. Police said no crime was committed.
Not really from Medicare?
A South Central Avenue woman Feb. 11 said she got a strange call from a man who said he was a representative for Medicare. She said the person asked her for her identification numbers which she willingly shared. She said the man, who had an accent, kept asking her if she has diabetes. She told police her husband is currently in the hospital and she didn’t want to do anything to interrupt their coverage. Her son said he got a similar phone call but declined to give the caller any information. Police advised them to contact Medicare and report the incident.
Lost passport
A Wilson Street resident went to police headquarters Feb. 11 to report his Mexican passport is missing. He was given paperwork to obtain another passport.
Out of control Uber Eats driver
A McDonald’s employee Feb. 11 said a man went into the N. Central Avenue store to pick up an Uber Eats order. She said he is a driver and delivery person. She said he kept shoving his phone in her face and when she told him to calm down he became aggressive and began cursing at her. He then went behind the counter and pushed her and another employee; he threw food on the floor and, as he left, said he would be back. The store manager contacted Uber Eats and said the man is no longer welcome at that McDonald’s location. A report was made and police told the manager to let them know if the man returns.
Teen party reported at vacant house
Police responded to Clayton Road Feb. 12 on a report of a possible teen party at a vacant house. On arrival, it didn’t appear anyone was inside. Police saw one damaged window frame and three windows that had damaged screens. The house is vacant and owned by a bank. While checking the perimeter, police were approached by two teenagers who provided information. They told police someone had posted on SnapChat about a party at that location. When the two teens arrived, they saw other teens. One of them, known to the witnesses only as “Anthony,” kicked basement windows trying to gain access. The two witnesses said no one actually entered the house. The teen who kicked the window might be a tenth or eleventh grade student at Valhalla High School. Photos of the damage were taken and police said they would keep checking on the house.
Shady behavior
An attorney went to police headquarters Feb. 13 to report a suspicious incident at his S. Central Avenue residence. He said he is representing a friend pro bono in her divorce. A man showed up and rang his doorbell, identifying himself as a private investigator. He gave the attorney his business card and began asking questions about the pro bono client. The attorney said he replied that he wouldn’t answer questions and told the investigator to leave his property. He said the man made some comments as he was leaving that made the attorney uneasy. He asked police to document the incident, and a report was made.
Open door
A burglar alarm was activated Feb. 13 at Central Eyes Optical on S. Central Avenue. On arrival, police discovered an unsecured rear door. A premise check was activated but no signs of criminality were found. The door was secured and the keyholder notified.
Suspended license
A man was pulled over during a traffic stop on Jackson Avenue Feb. 14 at Forthill Road. Because he was driving with a suspended license, he was given a summons to appear in court March 3.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, was compiled from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.