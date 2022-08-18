When it comes to summer internships, the town of Greenburgh is on top of its game. The Greenburgh Town Hall Summer Internship Program has grown fourfold in numbers from a dozen to four dozen from its inception 14 years ago to the summer of 2022.
Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, town clerk Judith Beville and former town attorney Tim Lewis created the program “to introduce our young people from our town to local government through authentic experiences related to government issues,” according to Beville.
The eight-week experience for high school and college students accepts anyone who is willing to show up each day to learn through its four pillars — communication, leaderships development, teamwork, problem-solving — through activities, projects, guest speakers, site visits and networking with the various departments throughout town government.
This year’s guest speakers and site visits were varied and impactful: Students heard from Westchester County Deputy Executive Ken Jenkins, television journalist and host Meredith Vieira, and members of the Greenburgh Police Department, and they went to the county composting site and Regeneron.
Beville credited Feiner for more than a decade of sending top-notch speakers her way for the interns.
“This year’s program was exceptional to say the least,” Beville said. “It represents young people from seven of the 10 school districts in the town of Greenburgh. That in and of itself is unprecedented.”
Beville said the town accepted all 60 students who showed interest, with four-fifths accepting the gig, which was also “unprecedented,” as was the group’s diversity.
“The students in this year’s program looked like a session in the United Nations,” Beville said. “They represent the mosaic of the town of Greenburgh. They also represent future leaders of this town, of this county, of this state, of this country.”
Feiner also noted the different economic backgrounds represented.
“When you really think about what our education system should be, we have to have people working together,” Feiner said. “We have to give every student, whether they come from a wealthy family or a poor family, the same opportunities to excel. That’s what I really love about this internship. There’s no discrimination. Nobody is judgmental. Everybody’s working together, working as a team and this is the way it should be. The students are really role models for all of us. If we acted like the students did the world would be much better.”
The interns spend two weeks being referred to as “interns” before they make the transition to being called “future leaders,” a term Beville doesn’t take lightly as many of the students already had major leadership experience in school or other endeavors to bring to the table this summer.
Perhaps what impressed Beville most this summer was “the understanding, the knowledge, the grasp and the use of technology” the participants had.
“I have never met or encountered a group of young people who were so sophisticated, so knowledgeable in the use of technology,” she said. “All I had to do was say, ‘I have a problem up here,’ and they were like, ‘What’s the problem?’ They came forward and they resolved it. Honestly, it blew my mind.”
Several of the interns spoke about the internship at a town board meeting this month, including students from Irvington, Edgemont, Woodlands and Briarcliff.
Irvington rising senior James Heins was a repeat intern/future leader.
“The reason I decided to come back is I realized the skills that we develop here, they’re not just something you use if you’re going to go into government,” he said. “They’re applicable everywhere. Because of the coronavirus pandemic we’ve missed out on so many opportunities as young people to get the chance to refine those skills and this has been a chance for us to really work together as a group in person and I really value that.”
Frank Riccardi, a rising junior at Irvington, said he improved upon his leadership and teamwork skills and built connections throughout the summer.
Edgemont grad Alex Dalal is a rising sophomore studying political science, Arabic and computer science at Washington University in St. Louis. He praised Beville’s efforts.
“My favorite part about this program was the guest speakers, whether it be police officers, representatives from the U.N. or former White House correspondents,” Dalal said. “Everyone was very inspirational and they enabled us to do a lot of really interesting, cool things.”
Dalal was most proud of what the group of students were able to work on as one of their main initiatives, which was a proposal to the county to offer free busing to students. They were able to present that to county legislator MaryJane Shimsky and Jenkins.
“I’m not sure where that initiative is headed currently, but the experience we gained from it and the leadership we had to use will definitely help us down the road,” Dalal said.
Edgemont rising freshmen Ryan Im and Maya Barmecha were among the youngest interns this summer.
“This internship has taught me to be more confident when I share my ideas with others …” Im said. “I just hope I can use this experience to grow myself as a future leader and be more involved in the Greenburgh community.”
Barmecha learned from the four pillars and the inspiring speakers.
“It’s been so helpful to see different career paths and different ways we can progress in the future and become future leaders,” she said. “We’ve done so many projects and PSAs where we’ve been able to apply ourselves in a real world scenario and help the people in our community.”
Feiner remembered Barmecha, who as a sixth grader lobbied for sidewalks on Fort Hill Road in Edgemont, a project which he said the town is still working on to expand throughout Greenburgh. “We will not forget,” he said. “We definitely have to get more sidewalks in Edgemont and around the town. Every time I’m driving by Fort Hill Road I always think of you.”
Woodlands rising junior Nirvair Puri and his parents founded Sikhs of Westchester (http://www.sikhsofwestchester.org/) to teach people about the fifth largest religion in the world with hopes of cutting down on discrimination. Feiner suggested he apply to the town’s Human Rights Committee for student and Sikh representation.
2016 Woodlands graduate Timothy Leake was another return participant.
“My goal to join this internship was to help out the local community and to bring new people to support the community and build it within,” he said. “I learned how to problem solve and talk with different people of all different diversities, to come together and start doing partnerships with local businesses in the community … Also my goal is to have a business liaison to help bring more local businesses to spend more money in our community and to help upgrade our facilities that we have going on.”
This week Emily Boviero, a Briarcliff graduate and rising junior at Hamilton College majoring in government, was selected to be an intern for U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a great way to build off the summer program. In addition to the professional aspect of the internship, the friendships also stand out for Boviero.
“Something else I had learned was how amazing it is to just come every day and see my friends,” she said. “I’ve made a wonderful group of friends and everybody who is sitting here today I am so happy to call you my colleagues, and not only my colleagues, but my friends.”
Some of the future leaders did not speak to the town board, but they were there to support their friends and colleagues.
“That is what leadership is all about,” Beville said. “Every leader in a particular setting or environment does not have to speak. The importance of being there to support your colleagues far surpasses the importance of speaking sometimes.”
As the summer went on, Beville noticed even some of the softer spoken students were getting more involved. She relied on the small group of college students to serve as leaders early on, but made sure everyone had a chance to stand out throughout the summer.
“The only commitment the interns have to make is that if they won a Nobel Peace Prize or an Academy Award or get inaugurated as governor or president they have to invite us to the ceremony,” Feiner said with a smile.
