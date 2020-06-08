A Jackson Avenue man reported on May 26 that his 2010 Land Rover valued between $13,500 and $15,000 was stolen from his driveway. He told police he lives on the property where his father runs a nursery; security cameras cover much of the property but not the area where the man parks the car. Surveillance camera footage captured three men unknown to the complainant; one of them, carrying a red book bag and wearing a blue mask, approached the driver’s side of a parked pickup truck located near the top of the driveway. It did not appear that the person entered the truck and nothing inside it was reported missing. Footage captured two minutes later showed the man with the book bag and another man walking down the driveway toward the rear lot. Six minutes later, footage showed the Land Rover being driven from the rear lot. The owner told police his car does not have a tracking system, and while it does have push-to-start, the key was too far away for the car to be started without it. The owner has the key in his possession. Yonkers police informed Greenburgh police they tracked a stolen car in the approximate area where the Land Rover was taken. No suspects were apprehended at the conclusion of the pursuit.
Open door
While on patrol May 28, police noticed an open rear side door at The Tile Shop on S. Central Avenue. There was no sign of forced entry; the interior was checked and all appeared in order. Police were unable to contact the key holder or business manager to alert them, so they secured the door.
No mask, no burger
Police responded to McDonald’s on N. Central Avenue May 28 on a report of a customer arguing with fast food service employees because he wasn’t wearing a mask. The manager said the man and two people who came into the restaurant with him were no longer welcome there because they were disrespectful to employees. Police warned the three if they returned, they would be arrested and charged with trespassing.
Summons issued
A police check at the scene of a one-car accident May 28 at Secor Road and W. Hartsdale Avenue revealed the driver had a suspended license for failure to pay traffic fines. He was given a court summons for July 23.
Debit card fraud
A Scarsdale man reported May 23 he left his wallet at a store on S. Central Avenue and when he returned to get it, everything that was in the wallet was still there except some cash. Two days later he discovered a $209 charge on his debit card that he didn’t make. He contacted his bank for a refund and canceled all his cards.
Lock your cars
A Holland Place resident told police May 28 his unlocked car parked in his driveway was ransacked. Several items of unknown value were reported stolen. Police received a similar report from a Jane Street resident who said $5 in coins was taken from her unlocked car parked in her driveway; the two incidents may be related. Other larcenies have been reported over several nights in the immediate area.
Thief has a taste for seafood
The manager of the H-Mart on N. Central Avenue told police on May 30 a man wearing ripped jeans, a gray sweatshirt, a black jacket and wearing a blue surgical face mask entered the store and stole $530.66 of lobster tail and King Crab legs. The manager said the man concealed the items in a shopping bag and left the store via the fire exit. The thief was last seen crossing the parking lot on foot, headed toward the Verizon Wireless store on N. Central Avenue.
Fraudulent loan application
A Berkeley Lane man called police May 31 to report an unusual request for a loan application. He said the request was for a Small Business Administration payroll protection loan. He contacted the Small Business Administration and an employee told him there was a loan application under his name and an identification number for a business he’s unfamiliar with. He was told the application would be stopped and investigated as fraud.
Would-be bicycle thief
The owner of Danny’s Cycles on S. Central Avenue contacted police to report a suspicious incident that occurred at his shop on June 1. He said a man attempting to buy $15,000 of assorted bicycles seemed suspicious to employees who said the man wanted the bikes loaded into a U-Haul rental van. When told his payment would have to be processed before the bikes could be loaded, the man abruptly left the store and took off in the van. An employee captured an image of the American Express card the man was about to use via the “AirPay” app on his mobile phone. The storeowner said he would alert other bicycle shops in his network and his other store locations about the incident.
This report was made from official reports from the Greenburgh police department covering the period of May 25 through June 1.
