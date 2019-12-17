A 60-year-old landscaper went to police headquarters Dec. 12 to report a verbal altercation he had had with a man while he was landscaping for a client. The landscaper said he was trimming bushes at a Wildwood Road house when a man, believed to be the superintendent for the housing complex, blew leaves onto the property of the landscaper’s client. The landscaper said he told the super he couldn’t blow the leaves there, and the super then rang the doorbell of the client’s house in an attempt to talk to the homeowner. When a housekeeper answered the door, the landscaper said he would blow the leaves onto the other side of the street if the super didn’t clean up the mess. According to the landscaper, the super threatened to chop the landscaper’s head off if he blew the leaves over. Police were not able to contact the super and the landscaper said he would speak to his client in order to provide additional information. The landscaper said he didn’t wish to pursue charges.
I didn’t do that
On Dec. 9 police responded to an E. Hartsdale Avenue apartment on a report of fraud. Police spoke with a man and woman who said someone had attempted to open credit card accounts in their names. The man told police he had received a letter from KeyBank stating his application for a credit card had been denied. When he contacted the bank, KeyBank confirmed that a credit application existed. After receiving the letter from KeyBank, the woman told police she received letters from Bank of America and Barclays regarding new credit card accounts in her name. The woman told police she contacted both banks, cancelled the credit cards and reported the fraudulent activity. According to police, both the man and the woman contacted credit bureaus to put fraud alerts on their accounts.
Missing
Police were dispatched to Rockledge Road Dec. 11 to check on the welfare of a resident when Comsec received a life alert and there was no answer on call back. Police arrived with the Hartsdale Fire Department and saw interior lights on, but there was no answer at the door. Firefighters forced entry into the apartment, which was cluttered and in disarray. Three searches were conducted at the apartment but only two cats were found. Police checked for phone listings and other identifiable information. The resident’s car was also checked twice. White Plains hospital was checked with no listing of the resident.
Box of guns
Police responded to the Hartsdale Fire Department, 300 W. Hartsdale Ave., Dec. 11 when a man found a box with four firearms while cleaning his new office. When police arrived, the man said the guns belonged to a retired New York state police officer who had died in 2015. The man said he contacted the deceased officer’s brother who said he had no interest in the firearms. Police also tried to contact the brother, but could not reach him. Police took possession of the firearms.
Weighed down
Police pulled over a white Chevrolet truck on S. Central Avenue Dec. 12 when officers saw a load of plastic bags in the back of the truck that seemed to weigh it down. After conducting a traffic stop and weighing the car, police found its weight rating to be 135% over its registered weight. When the driver provided a New Jersey license, police found the license carrier’s driving privileges had been revoked six times on three dates. The driver was arrested and transported to headquarters for processing.
Suspended
On Dec. 12, police saw a 2017 Honda Accord traveling southbound on S. Central Avenue with dark tinted windows. When police conducted a traffic stop, the driver said his license might come up as expired but that he had taken care of it. A check found that the man’s license was suspended. The man was issued a citation for tinted windows and a citation for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. The man was released from the scene without incident.
Yield
Police pulled over a black Mazda SUV Dec. 14 for failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn on Secor Road. Police found the driver’s license had expired Dec. 10. Police cited the woman for failing to yield, unlicensed operator and aggravate unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, was compiled from official information.
