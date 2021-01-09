Representatives from the Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) met with members of the town board early last month to present their progress on developing a new provision to limit leaf blower usage in the town.
Though decades in the making, the CAC was tasked with revisiting the development of a new leaf blower ban law after Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said he had been receiving a flood of complaints from residents who couldn’t handle the constant noise while working from home during the pandemic.
In a November work session, the CAC presented a draft proposal that would only allow gasoline-powered and electric leaf blowers to be used from March 1 to May 15 and Oct. 15 to Dec. 15. During those time periods blowers would only be allowed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
A new proposal presented in December also included new fines for violating the provision: $50 for the first occurrence, $200 for the second occurrence and $500 for the third and each subsequent occurrence.
Compared to the town’s current law, which bans blowers in excess of 55 dBA for five months, the CAC’s new draft resolution does not include a noise excess clause and it bans electric and gas-powered blowers outright for 7.5 months.
The law proposed previously in November also allowed for specific exemptions, including the Department of Public Works and the Department of Parks and Recreation for “activities affecting public safety on public walkways and playing fields and, with town board approval, for other activities due to budgetary constraints.”
Town councilmembers Francis Sheehan and Gina Jackson both said they were uncomfortable with imposing regulations on the general public that the town wasn’t willing to impose on itself. The CAC planned to meet with Gerard Byrne, the Parks and Recreation commissioner and Richard Fon, the Department of Public Works commissioner, to come to a consensus on the exemptions.
During a work session at the beginning of December, Theresa Tori, the chairperson of the CAC and Mike Sigal, a member of the CAC, presented the newly proposed law, which looked almost identical to the proposed law from November and built upon exemptions for the Department of Public Works and the Department of Parks and Recreation. The newest available proposal exempts the Department of Public Works and Parks and Recreation from the law when using blowers affects public safety on roadways, walkways and road islands and for extenuating circumstances such as special events, equipment malfunctions, equipment shortages and personnel shortages.
“The CAC came back [with] a recommendation not solely on noise, but also on air pollution from putting toxic materials up into the air and damaging the soil,” said Sheehan. “And by having an exception so that if the town employees do it it’s OK for them to put toxic material into the air … I don’t follow the logic there.”
Jackson also doubled down on her dissent toward the exemptions, reiterating that the town needed “to be fair across the board” and suggested creating a weekly schedule instead, which would only allow people to use leaf blowers on specific days, similar to a garbage pickup schedule.
“I can’t just sit still and say, ‘OK the town can do it, but we don’t want our residents to do it.’ That just doesn’t sit right with me,” said Jackson.
In response, Tori said the law only allowed exemptions for DPW and the Recreation Department in a narrow range of activities which focused on safety issues and wouldn’t allow the municipal departments to go completely carte blanche with blowers.
“We really believe that the municipal entity is different because of the safety issue involved and just the responsibility of the municipality in terms of public safety,” said Tori.
Sheehan had also previously shared a concern about leaving out some private entities in the exemptions, such as golf courses and cemeteries, which often use multiple leaf blowers to clear leaves from their land. In November, he speculated that passage of the resolution could invite potential litigation.
Byrne said he had a conversation with the CAC about exempting some private entities, such as cemeteries and golf courses, but that “they did not want to go down that road of including them in exceptions.”
Current leaf blower regulations fall within the town’s noise ordinance, which completely prohibits any gasoline-powered lawn mower, leaf blower or other garden equipment or construction tool in a residential zone that could exceed 75 dBA. Gasoline-powered leaf blowers in excess of 55 dBA are prohibited only between May 1 and Oct. 1. According to Tori, there are only five electric leaf blowers that comply with the town’s noise ordinance and all gas-powered leaf blowers on the market do not.
Byrne called the noise ordinance “an unworkable law in the books” and suggested the town change it.
Sheehan said the town was “misleading the public” in letting residents think they could use leaf blowers during a specific time of the year, when only four electric handheld leaf blowers complied with the town code.
Tori said she didn’t want to conflate the two matters as mixing in other issues into the leaf blower law could elongate the time it takes to pass.
The law will expire after two years, which will allow time for the town board and CAC to build upon or restrict the law further.
Town Attorney Tim Lewis told the Inquirer it was still up for debate how the law would be implemented and that the board was still trying to reconcile between the issue of limiting noise and banning leaf blower use.
“If the issue is noise and a lawn mower is as loud or even louder in some cases than a leaf blower, then … we [should] be addressing that issue and perhaps increasing or somehow changing the applicable decibel level versus banning machinery,” said Lewis, who added he believed the upcoming public hearing would be “contentious.”
Sheehan suggested the CAC include wording that wouldn’t tie the proposed leaf blower provision into the noise ordinance, which Tori agreed to.
Feiner said the law was “not perfect” but felt the proposal would give the town an opportunity to test out a leaf blower ban ordinance.
“It really is a nuisance for somebody working at home or if they’re outside and they’re just constantly hearing the noise,” said Feiner. “I was even receptive to a stronger law.”
The town board will hold a public hearing on the proposed law on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Proposed law to limit leaf blower use
Ban electric and gasoline-powered leaf blowers, except from March 1 to May 15 and Oct. 15 to Dec. 15. During those periods blowers may be used Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exceptions would be allowed for: Debris cleanup resulting from tree removals authorized under Chapter 260 Trees, Community Management and within 2 feet of outdoor equipment such as air conditioning compressors, generators and other outdoor machinery and related piping and/or wiring exposed above ground;
Activities conducted by the Department of Public Works affecting public safety on roadways, walkways and road islands and, upon the authorization of the Commissioner, for extenuating circumstances such as special events, equipment malfunctions, equipment shortages and personnel shortages;
Activities conducted by the Department of Parks & Recreation affecting public safety on park roadways, park walkways and road islands and, upon the authorization of the Commissioner, for extenuating circumstances such as special events, equipment malfunctions, equipment shortages and personnel shortages.
Suspension: The Town Supervision may issue a directive ordering the restrictions be suspended for the period of time specified in the directive during or before a weather emergency. The Town Supervisor may, for cause, extend any suspension for a further specified period of time. Such directives shall be posted on the town website, and transmitted to the Police Department and Department of Community Development & Conservation.
Fines:
First occurrence: $50
Second occurrence: $200
Third and each subsequent occurrence: $500
