A 34-year-old woman reported to police Jan. 6 that when she dropped off her car in November for service at a local car dealership, she accidentally left her wallet and an Apple watch in the car’s console. Days passed before she realized items from her wallet and the watch were missing. Police spoke with dealership management, conducted a preliminary investigation, and told the woman no other larcenies from vehicles being serviced at that dealership had been reported. She was advised to notify her credit card issuers and as a precaution to set up a credit monitoring service.
Larceny suspects arrested
Police stopped a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling on Ardsley Road Jan. 7 after observing a fraudulent New York State inspection sticker on the windshield. The dark-colored car had been described Jan. 3 by an employee at a CVS on N. Central Avenue who reported a woman running from the store without paying for two large boxes of Ensure and a reusable shopping bag filled with sundry items. Police identified the Hyundai’s driver, Raymond Leone; his passenger, Toni Ann Orichello, a suspect in the prior larcenies, was also identified. Orichello was found in possession of a glassine envelope containing heroin and a bag of cocaine. Both suspects were placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters where they were booked and processed. Leone was charged with multiple counts of petty larceny and attempted criminal possession of a forged document; Orichello with two counts of petty larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance. The car was towed to police impound.
Fake IDs at Best Buy
A gray Audi with Pennsylvania plates was reported as the getaway car following an attempted larceny Jan. 8 at Best Buy on Central Avenue in Hartsdale. A Best Buy employee told police that a woman, later identified as Ashley Davis, approached the register attempting to purchase a 16-inch MacBook Pro valued at $2,399.99. Davis presented a New York State driver’s license with her picture, but another name. The employee said Davis repeatedly looked into a notebook when requested input of personal information for the store’s computer system. When told her ID was fake, Davis left the store without the laptop. Shortly after, a male later identified as Glenn Smith approached the register and attempted to purchase a MacBook. He also produced what the employee recognized as fake ID and then left the store without making the purchase. The employee did not return the fake IDs and notified police who observed the Audi making a right hand turn onto Central Avenue. The car traveled southbound on Central Avenue before police conducted a traffic stop by the Fountain Diner. Multiple passengers were told to exit the vehicle to be identified. The vehicle was found to be unregistered with plates from another vehicle. Darwin Calix-Marin, the driver, was placed under arrest as were Davis and Smith. All parties were transported to police headquarters for booking and processing.
Terminated employee
Police responded to a business on W. Hartsdale Avenue Jan. 8 on a report of a former employee — who had surrendered key fobs to the building — sitting in the parking lot in her car and, the day before, accessing the building multiple times. She reportedly walked around her former office and engaged another employee in an uncomfortable conversation. Since the former employee’s termination, staff reportedly leaves the office together to avoid her. The office manager told police he has attempted to contact the former employee, leaving voicemail messages saying she is not allowed in the building and that police will be notified. He indicated he would press trespassing charges. Police investigated and found the person no longer lives at her reported address.
Car break in
Police were dispatched to a Dunham Road residence Jan, 7 on a report of a man breaking into a car. On arrival, police determined the man was a tow company employee who produced paperwork showing he was under contract to remove the car, which was being repossessed. The registered owner reported being unaware the man was there for repossession, and was allowed to remove personal property from the car and told to give up the key. Police advised the tow operator of the correct procedure for vehicle impound.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Jan. 3 to Jan. 13, was compiled from official information.
