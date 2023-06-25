An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident went to headquarters June 17 to report his motorcycle had been stolen from the parking area of his residence. The bike is valued at $8,700. The 2012 blue Yamaha was entered stolen into the EJustice system.
Stolen transit van
On June 20, a dealership on S. Central Avenue said a car valued at $38,540 was stolen from a car lot. An employee said the dealership took possession of the Transit Connect Van June 1; it arrived with only one set of keys when it was supposed to arrive with two. The dealership noticed the van was missing June 20; security footage shows a man exiting the passenger side door of a white Lexus SUV with Massachusetts license plates, getting into the van and leaving, all within 15 seconds. The stolen van did not have any plates. The SUV and the van left the lot, traveling westbound on Ardsley Road. Police investigating said the license plate on the SUV was reported stolen June 17. EJustice notification was made for the stolen van.
Scammed
On June 20, a Fieldstone Drive resident reported what he thought might be fraud that took place after talking to Facebook friends. He said he bought $700 in gift cards to give to an unknown woman he referred to as “Agent Vivan” who told him about government grants he was eligible for since he is a veteran. It was only after she requested another $3,100 to help him activate his claim did he realize he’d been scammed. He is out $700. A report was made for documentation only.
Missing jewelry
An East Hartsdale Avenue resident June 15 reported a possible burglary in the past. Earlier that day, she noticed all her inherited jewelry was missing; she said the boxes were as they should be, closed, and did not look tampered with. She mentioned that in August 2020 her building was having balcony work done and on the last day of the work, she observed a tear in the screen of her balcony door, which she then sent to her building maintenance for repair.
She said only her mother and sister have access to her apartment. She provided an itemized report for police of the missing items, estimated at around $1,900. Police saw no signs of forced entry. The detective division was notified.
Bad checks
Police responded to a car dealership on S. Central Avenue June 15 when management reported someone had passed a bad check for $181. The reporting party said a woman brought her 2015 Lincoln MKC in for service and wrote two separate checks to pay for services. When deposited, the checks bounced and the bank informed the dealership the account was closed. When police tried to contact the woman, she picked up the phone, said hello, and then promptly hung up. Multiple attempts to contact her have been futile. The dealership said it won’t press charges if she makes good on the money owed.
Concerned about pesticide
A Sprain Road woman went to police headquarters June 15 to report it seemed like a company had sprayed pesticides on her front and back yards. She told the police the name of the company and said she never had hired that company to be on her property. Her primary concern was potential harm to her dog and grandchildren from the pesticides. A report was made for documentation. Police said there was no crime.
Difficulties with landlord
Police responded to a residence on Wildwood Road June 15 on a report of a situation between a landlord and his tenants. The tenants, a couple with two children, said their landlord notified them he would be coming into the apartment with a worker to perform necessary maintenance work while the family was not at home. When the tenants returned, they discovered a huge mess including moved furniture, a load of dust and their vacuum cleaner was broken.
Sometime later, the landlord returned with the helper to finish the job, but the tenants denied them access because they were giving their children dinner and their mother-in-law was visiting. Apparently, there was a distressing scene in front of the children. The couple told police the landlord threatened them and, throughout the evening, insulting texts were exchanged. A report was made for documentation only. Police did not speak with the landlord or his helper and advised the tenants to call the police if needed.
Light-fingered
The loss prevention officer at a department store on N. Central Avenue reported June 15 a woman, 26, stole items valued at $56. The woman allegedly slipped the items inside her handbag. Police took her to headquarters where she was booked and fingerprinted. The property was recovered. She was given a ticket to appear in court June 26 to address petty larceny charges.
Who took the $100?
Identity theft was reported June 16 by a S. Central Avenue woman who said she paid her taxes online through her bank on June 14; on June 16 she noticed a withdrawal of $100 from her account, which she said she had never made. She filed a report to the bank, but is currently out the money. She obtained a police report to give to her bank. A report was made for documentation only.
Service denied?
Police went to a tire store on S. Central Avenue June 17 after a patron complained he brought his car in for an inspection and servicing, but was refused service. He also said his car had a new scratch on its bumper. A report was made for documentation.
Very rude neighbor
A resident who continues to have unpleasant encounters in the community laundry area of a multiunit residence on Highpoint Drive reported a vulgar incident that took place June 19. The reporting party, a woman, said the neighbor, a man, called her “a piece of sh*t.” She said this came after neither of them had said a word to each other, and that he has spoken to her very rudely multiple times in the past. She said building management has been apprised of the situation. Police also made a report for documentation and advised her to ignore the man whenever she encounters him in common areas.
Feral cat
A stray gray tabby was reported to animal control June 20 on Skytop Road. The reporting party said the cat has been hanging around for several weeks and appears to be feral. A trap was set and the reporting party was told if the cat was caught, it would be taken to an animal shelter.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 15 to June 20, was compiled from official information.
