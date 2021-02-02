The town board voted Jan. 27 to form an ad hoc advisory committee to develop a local law that would regulate battery energy storage systems (BESS) and define where they can be constructed. The resolution comes on the heels of the planning board’s appeal of the Greenburgh building inspector’s decision that Eagle Energy Storage was eligible to seek a special permit to construct a battery storage facility with 28 Tesla megapacks on the property of the former Knollwood Country Club.
The ad hoc committee, which will consist of eight members and be led by Garrett Duquesne, commissioner of the department of community development and conservation, is required to provide the town board with a local law no later than April 9. The committee will use a model law drafted by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), which regulates the installation, operation, maintenance and decommissioning of battery energy storage systems, as a foundation.
Councilman Francis Sheehan, appointed as liaison to the committee with Councilman Ken Jones, told the Inquirer the committee planned to follow the model law “very closely” and tailor it to Greenburgh’s needs.
In December, multiple residents pushed back against the BESS proposal from Eagle Energy Storage, citing safety concerns over potential fire hazards and impacts on the environment. A month earlier, Steven Fraietta, the town’s building inspector, had written in a letter to the planning board that the applicant was within the parameters to seek a special permit to construct the battery storage facility within a residential zone.
The planning board issued a neutral opinion on the storage facility and the board encouraged the town board to hire an outside expert to provide additional insight before making a final determination.
Even after multiple concerns were raised by the public, the conservation advisory council and the planning board, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and the town board refused to appeal the building inspector’s determination and would not refer the matter to the zoning board of appeals. In an unprecedented decision, the planning board voted to appeal the building inspector’s decision five days before an official state deadline.
During a Jan. 12 work session, Lino Sciarretta, a lawyer who represents the applicant Eagle Energy Storage, said his applicants were “frustrated” by the process, and called the planning board’s appeal to the zoning board of appeals — after having issued a neutral decision to the town board — “problematic.”
“We certainly recognize the important diligence process and review process, but what we’ve experienced in Greenburgh seems to be consistently one step forward, two steps back,” said Will Mitchell, vice president of business development at Strata Solar, who is involved in the project.
James Robinson, the development manager for Strata Solar, LLC said he supports the town’s intent to put a new law in place to regulate BESS. He said he expects the law would allow a project similar to theirs to be approved.
“We firmly believe that based upon where our project is located, the size of the project, what we’ve done as part of mitigation, that it should comply with any reasonable ordinance to regulate projects like these,” said Mitchell. “But what is problematic is when you have a company like ours that’s going through the process and then the process changes along the way.”
Walter Simon, chairperson for the planning board and Hugh Schwartz, vice chairperson of the board, also recommended putting a moratorium on the construction of battery storage facilities so the town could take their time in drawing up a proper code.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner expressed his support for a moratorium and on Jan. 13 proposed the creation of an ad hoc committee to consider a four-month moratorium on battery storage applications and a six-month moratorium on solar farms and wind turbines.
During a question-and-answer session for BESS on Jan. 19, Sheehan pushed back on the moratorium and shared his concerns that the supervisor’s focus was misplaced on creating a committee for a moratorium, rather than on getting enough information to craft a local law.
Feiner said his proposed committee would look simultaneously at a moratorium and a local law and pushed for a vote to be recorded to see who supported his committee. Sheehan, with support from Councilwoman Gina Jackson, said the board would need to seek legal counsel prior to making a concrete decision.
During the work session on Jan. 26, the board introduced a new resolution to form a committee that would develop a local law to regulate BESS without the inclusion of a moratorium.
“I don’t know if there was ever a majority support for a moratorium,” said Sheehan. “The town board has thought about, contemplated, drafted almost half a dozen moratoriums in the last decade or two, none of which were implemented.”
Duquesne also confirmed in an interview with the Inquirer that a moratorium would not be a discussion point within the committee.
Without a proposed moratorium, Duquesne said he wants to add solar farms and wind farms to the list of exclusions in the zoning ordinance for single-family residential districts. The small change would buy the town more time to build a more comprehensive law. Without a moratorium, applicants who wish to build BESS will still be allowed to apply for a use variance.
Sheehan said he believes a local law could be drafted before the April 9 deadline.
“We’re not doing any original research. None of that is required here. There are experts who understand these battery energy storage systems and know the limitations of them and also [the] methods of making them safe,” said Sheehan. “We need the … consultants to share [that knowledge] with us so we can build it into our local law.”
Although the moratorium is no longer a part of the committee, Feiner said he was pleased with where things were moving and, in his view, BESS wouldn’t be a long-term controversy.
“This was pretty much what I really advocated [for],” he said. “There was some wording that was different, but in practice the committee is going to be doing what I envisioned from the beginning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.