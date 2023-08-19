Police responded to a yoga studio on S. Central Avenue Aug. 9 on a report of a female client cursing staff. The manager said 10 minutes earlier the woman, whose identity is known to them, entered the studio and tried to join a class after its start time, a violation of studio policy. She became irate and cursed at the staff and refused to leave, but she had left by the time police officers arrived. She was seen getting on a bus to Yonkers. The manager said the studio has had issues with the woman since July 20 when she exhibited anger toward staff members and stopped following studio policies. Police contacted the irate woman and told her not to return to the yoga studio.
Blender thief
A department store on S. Central Avenue reported a man carrying an Adidas backpack entered the store Aug. 10 and stole a Breville blender valued at $199. The incident was caught on video surveillance but no store employee witnessed the theft.
Stolen in plain sight
On Aug. 10, the owner of a jewelry store that she operates with her son on S. Central Avenue called police to report a man was in the store a week ago, claiming to be looking for a gift for his sister. He asked to see multiple items, but then said he didn’t know what his sister liked and left without making a purchase. He returned Aug. 8 and asked to see more pieces and again left without making a purchase. Later that day, the store owner noticed two pairs of earrings were missing and she asked her son to look at the store’s video surveillance. He saw the suspect taking three crosses with diamonds valued at $1,200 and two pairs of diamond stud earrings valued at $1,800. Further review of the footage showed the suspect stealing diamond rings valued at $4,000.
On Aug. 10, the man returned to the store with two women; he said one was his sister and the other her friend. They all wanted to look at jewelry but the owners said they were too busy with other customers and it was too close to closing time. The trio got into a red car and drove north on S. Central Avenue. The owner’s son took pictures of the three, and gave the photos to the police.
Aggressive
Police responded to Lakeview Avenue Aug. 11 on a report of two loose dogs. Upon arrival, police saw two tan pitbulls; one dog displayed some aggression toward the officer. Two more officers arrived on scene and the dogs’ owner was located. He took charge of the dogs and said they had escaped from his yard. He was unable to provide proof of vaccinations and admitted neither dog was licensed. He was issued summonses, including one to appear in court Aug. 28.
Not aggressive, just playful
An aggressive dog was reported at large Aug. 11 on Findlay Avenue. The reporting party said she was pet sitting a friend’s elderly retriever when another dog ran up and jumped on them. Neither the woman nor the dog was injured by the aggressor. When police spoke to the retriever’s owner by telephone, she said she would like the owner of the loose dog warned about his pet, a 1-year-old German shorthair pointer. The pointer’s owner was extremely apologetic and said his dog is a playful puppy still in training. He recently had moved into the neighborhood, so police told him how to obtain a dog license.
Attempted scam
A Bryant Street resident Aug. 12 reported a woman came to his door and reported her daughter fell and injured her leg in front of his house six days earlier. She said she wanted to see his security footage as proof and that he needed to compensate her for the injury. He declined to show her footage but wrote down all her information, at which time she left. He later checked his footage and saw no one falling. A report was made for documentation purposes but no further police action was requested.
Shrugged and drove off
A woman went to police headquarters Aug. 12 to report that a man in his 50s driving a BMW had hit her car, damaging it, while they were both in a parking lot on S. Central Avenue. She said when she tried to talk to him, he shrugged and drove off. She got his license plate number, which police tracked back to a Scarsdale resident. The woman was advised to contact her insurance company and was given paperwork with photographs to document the incident.
Hot words exchanged
Two gym members got into an argument Aug. 12 at a fitness club on S. Central Avenue. A woman was at a curling station when a man asked if he could use the equipment; they argued, the man reportedly called her a “super pig.” He told police she called him “a fat slob” first and bragged to him that she wasn’t afraid because she could pummel him. Her mother arrived and they left without incident. A report was made for documentation only.
Uses crack, steals vitamins
A pharmacy on N. Central Avenue Aug. 12 reported a man wearing a red sweatshirt stole vitamins valued at more than $1,200 but was detained by store security. Upon arrival, police placed the man, 58, under arrest and reportedly found two glass pipes with burnt black residue in the man’s pockets. He admitted he uses the pipes to smoke crack cocaine. At police headquarters, records showed two active warrants for his arrest from NYPD, so Greenburgh police contacted them. NYPD said they wouldn’t extradite.
The man was released with a ticket to appear in Greenburgh Court Aug. 28. The pipes were placed into evidence.
Construction tools stolen
Burglary was reported on Old Colony Road Aug. 14 by a property manager who owns multiple properties under construction at that location. Sliding doors were reported damaged. Because so many contractors are working at the site, police said the scene was contaminated, which would hinder investigation. Due to ongoing construction, all the houses at the site are vacant. Police said some locking mechanisms appeared to have been tampered with and tools were stolen from a toolbox locked inside a garage. A padlock and chain to secure the toolbox was stolen as well as a saw left in a kitchen area. Detectives processed the scene and the property manager said they would pursue charges if suspects were apprehended.
No money for food
Police responded to a grocery store Aug. 15 on N. Central Avenue after an employee reported a man, 37, putting food items in his backpack and trying to leave without paying. When detained, the man said he didn’t have any money. Police arrived and he was arrested. The value of the items taken was about $111. The man was taken to police headquarters where records revealed there are warrants for his arrest out of White Plains and Clarkstown. Neither police department wished to extradite the man. He was charged with petty larceny, processed and released. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 28.
Not a big deal?
An Inverness Road resident Aug. 15 reported her house was burgled Aug. 2. She said she left the residence on that date to drop her kids somewhere and run errands. She later noticed her garage door was open when she returned and she was sure she’d shut it; she mentioned to police she is inconsistent about shutting the garage door or locking her car when it is inside her garage. At the time of her report, she noticed her E-ZPass was moved and about $5 in change was missing from her cup holder. She said she’d noticed on Aug. 8 her son’s GT Avalanche mountain bicycle was missing. The bike is worth $800. She told police she didn’t call them right away because she didn’t think it was a big deal until her friends advised her to contact police about the missing bicycle.
Leave or lose service
Police went to a phone store on N. Central Avenue Aug. 15 when the manager reported a woman, who had been told not to come inside the store, had returned. She left when an employee demanded she leave the premises. The manager told police a week earlier the same woman had been aggressive toward an employee who warned her that if she came back, her mobile service would be terminated. A report was made for documentation only.
Other arrests
A woman, 44, was arrested on Spencer Place Aug. 9, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third degree.
A man, 27, was arrested on S. Central Avenue Aug. 9, charged with arson.
A woman, 50, was arrested on Longfellow Street Aug. 13, charged with assault in the second degree with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity and Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, was compiled from official information.
