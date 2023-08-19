Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police responded to a yoga studio on S. Central Avenue Aug. 9 on a report of a female client cursing staff. The manager said 10 minutes earlier the woman, whose identity is known to them, entered the studio and tried to join a class after its start time, a violation of studio policy. She became irate and cursed at the staff and refused to leave, but she had left by the time police officers arrived. She was seen getting on a bus to Yonkers. The manager said the studio has had issues with the woman since July 20 when she exhibited anger toward staff members and stopped following studio policies. Police contacted the irate woman and told her not to return to the yoga studio. 

Blender thief 

