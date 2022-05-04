Dylan F. Pyne was appointed president of the Edgemont Community Council at its annual meeting April 27, succeeding Colin McCarthy who has served as president for the past two years.
At 31 years old, Pyne is the youngest person ever elected president of the ECC, but his record of community involvement in Edgemont has been ongoing since he was a teen. He graduated from Edgemont High School in 2008, got his undergraduate degree at George Washington University, worked two years as a consultant for a nonprofit in Indiana before moving back to Edgemont in 2014. Since then he has volunteered on the Edgemont School Foundation, served on the ECC as secretary and treasurer, the School Board Nominating Committee, Edgemont PTA and Old Edgemont Association. He earned an MBA from Syracuse University in 2020 through hybrid online/in-person learning and currently is associate director of philanthropy at Sarah Lawrence College.
Pyne is a fourth generation Edgemonter — his great-grandparents moved to Edgemont around 1930; his grandmother attended Edgemont Schools in the 1940s, and his parents graduated from EHS in 1969 and 1972.
His roots with the ECC go deep as well: his grandfather was president of the ECC in the late 1960s. “So it’s meaningful to be in the [ECC president] role now,” Pyne said, adding “Needless to say I really care about Edgemont and I’m looking forward to leading the ECC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.