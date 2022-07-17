In a letter to the editor, Edgemont resident David DePietto, a proponent for the incorporation of Edgemont, called out Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner for what he said is a lack of progress in addressing the 2010 Ward Associates 81-page report to fix the “rapidly deteriorating” Anthony F. Veteran Park/Massaro Park town pool facility.
The letter (https://bit.ly/3ccBNVY) was written prior to the pool’s opening date in May and DePietto said he feared, with more than a decade passing since the report and the infrastructure of the pool getting older, that the pool might not be able to open or that it would have to shut down for a long time at some point.
In a follow-up interview this week, DePietto said, “If you read the report [the issues are] very significant. They talk about structural decay of the beams and voids in walls and things that are structural problems and the town hasn’t spent much money to fix those things. Taxpayers are concerned that the building is way past its useful life and they haven’t spent the money that it takes to maintain it and keep it to code and keep it safe. They have not brought the consultants back in to get an idea of where we are because it’s a report that’s pretty old.”
DePietto pointed to Westchester County-operated Sprain Ridge Pool, which he said was “condemned” and shut down for six years before reopening this summer as to what can happen if a facility gets ignored. He’d hate to see that happen to Greenburgh residents and campers who use the pool throughout the summer.
“It would really be a bad thing if it had to close,” DePietto said. “It’s going to close at some point. You can’t not spend money and expect the facility is going to last forever. It doesn’t work like that.”
DePietto, who was a member of the pool when his kids were younger and admits he hasn’t been to the facility since some time shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, says he doesn’t have “any expertise” in pool facilities or engineering to be able to look around and make his own judgments. But he said he trusts the Ward Report and wants the town of Greenburgh to come up with a long-term financial plan for not only the pool, but for the entire town in a five-year capital budget plan as other municipalities like Scarsdale have done. He’d like to see a more transparent, more “strategic” than “reactive” funding plan.
“When the town is asked about their plan or how they’ve spent their money or how money needs to be spent they mention that they put in a new pool liner a few years back and they believe that meets all the requirements to bring the pool up to code and I don’t think anyone who reads that report and sees the very strong language about the structural problems would think that changing the pool liner would rectify all the problems they identify,” DePietto said.
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Gerry Byrne disagrees wholeheartedly with DePietto’s assessment and claim that the town hasn’t put resources into keeping the pool in as top shape as possible. Byrne took the Inquirer on a tour of the entire pool facility — with the exception of the women’s bathroom — this week. While he noted the facility is aging, particularly the structures of the bathrooms, cabanas, snack bar and pavilion, and the parking lot, Byrne said he believes the facility as a whole has another 15 or 20 years of life left to it, which gives the town plenty of time to create a plan going forward.
When the Ward report was first released, Byrne himself was on board with ripping up the facility to bare bones as was suggested in the report, but after a year or two of back and forth with the town board and the 18-member Greenburgh Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Byrne was told the $10 million price tag was too steep. In seeking alternatives, Byrne went back to Ward, which suggested a major money-saver would be putting in pool liners instead of completely replacing the fiberglass pools, something that was not given as an option in the original report.
“The report is the report, but when we realized it wasn’t going to work, we came up with another plan,” Byrne said. “[The liners’ replacement] should have been included in the original report and it wasn’t. If anything, you can put that on me because I was thinking it wasn’t going to be as expensive and I was pushing to bring everything up to code in an ideal world.
“I was shooting for the moon, probably, and the town board said it was not realistic and there were a lot of other things to prioritize. Then I dug deeper after we had the report for a year or two. The consultant who did the report came up with the [liner replacement] recommendation as an alternative. We’ve tackled a lot of the little things internally and it’s a safe facility.”
The original price tag of the liners was about $290,000 between the two main pools, as the interactive pool is newer and runs on its own filtration system. Byrne said he expects the linings will last much longer than the warranty period of 10 to 12 years and said they will have one offseason lining repair to complete after this summer. Byrne called the liners “a game-changer” for the town.
The main issues listed in the report were the fiberglass pool shell, the filter system and underground piping. Between the liners, replacing parts and motors, and winterizing the pipes, Byrne said it “should last for a while.”
Other improvements Byrne listed were the addition of canopies for more shaded areas, a new shaded playground with a sand surface, the addition of compliant ramps, a new gatehouse and improvements to the bathrooms. The filter room is also a mix of older and newer components.
Byrne looked into the past decade of spending, and it cost just south of $1 million to keep the pool not only running, but appealing, an investment he called “not a lot of money.”
“The town is committed to maintain this as a quality, safe facility and put in the parts it needs,” he said. “The town board has been wonderful.”
Byrne has another $125,000 set aside to replace the pool decks in several phases, as they are on the older side. That work will begin this fall or next spring.
DePietto also wrote in his letter there have been “frequent closures of the facility over the past few summers” due to a lack of upgrades. Byrne said the most common closures have nothing to do with motor or filter system failures, that closures usually are the result of a power outage or someone going to the bathroom in the pool, which requires removing any solids and shocking the pool with chemicals to kill any germs. He did say that occasionally a motor burns out and needs a repair or replacement, but he said the department is on top of those situations.
While Scarsdale recently completed its pool facility report and has spent the summer gathering community feedback on the potential $13 million pricetag to renovate and get up to standard or to do minimal work or to reimagine the complex in part or entirely, it has been taking similar steps as Greenburgh has over the years in doing as much in-house work as possible to keep the facility safe and in working order without having to put the village into a position where it must legally complete all upgrades.
Both facilities are considered “gems” by some members of their communities, with the biggest difference being the economic makeup of the residents, which is why Greenburgh offers day passes to residents.
“This is a pool that attracts low-, middle- and upper-class people,” Byrne said. “This is the community’s park. We want everyone here and I am most proud of how when I came in ’86 there was a perception this was a country club and that has changed. You come in here and you see a reflection of Greenburgh. It’s great. We have a beautiful community center and we have this. It’s wonderful that we have this to offer to our residents. It’s all about improving people’s quality of life. I give all the credit to the town boards over the years that have supported us and our great 18-member advisory board.”
Byrne said the town purchased the Scarsdale Bath and Tennis Club in the 1970s as part of a master plan to find an aquatic facility, which is why there are about 200 cabanas that residents can rent for the season for an additional $250. “It’s a very unique feature for a public pool,” Byrne said. “There’s nowhere else in the county [where] you will see a municipal pool like that.”
The facility also includes three lower pools that are used for camps and special events, while the main pool facility is also used for camps. Byrne said additional pickleball and tennis upgrades at the park are coming soon.
“It’s still a very special park,” Byrne said. “I’m very happy with a lot of the things happening in this [Greenburgh] parks system right now.”
