In a letter to the editor, Edgemont resident David DePietto, a proponent for the incorporation of Edgemont, called out Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner for what he said is a lack of progress in addressing the 2010 Ward Associates 81-page report to fix the “rapidly deteriorating” Anthony F. Veteran Park/Massaro Park town pool facility.

The letter (https://bit.ly/3ccBNVY) was written prior to the pool’s opening date in May and DePietto said he feared, with more than a decade passing since the report and the infrastructure of the pool getting older, that the pool might not be able to open or that it would have to shut down for a long time at some point.

Greenburgh pool 11.jpg
Greenburgh pool funding box

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.