A resolution before the Greenburgh Town Board May 17 calling for a state study on incorporation and a moratorium on village incorporations through Dec. 31, 2024, did not pass due to the board failing to provide residents proper time to digest and understand the proposal.
Councilwoman Gina Jackson called for a motion to delay the vote during a town board work session, which featured a special meeting to rush the vote on Tuesday, May 17. The motion was supported by Councilwoman Ellen Hendrickx. Supervisor Paul Feiner and Councilman Francis Sheehan voted to move ahead with the vote, despite the absence of Councilman Ken Jones, who might have been the swing vote if he were present and voted in favor of it.
After the motion to delay failed, so did the resolution, by the same 2-2 vote.
Jackson said she asked to table the motion saying, “Shame on us it was not [posted] on time,” also mentioning Jones’ absence and his inability to weigh in and vote. She said she doesn’t “see anything wrong” with the resolution, because the board is asking for an independent study to see the potential impact Edgemont incorporating would have on the town. “Not only is this going to impact Edgemont, it’s going to impact all these other residents in unincorporated Greenburgh,” she said.
Hendrickx said she could not support the resolution because there is no companion bill in Albany and has “no chance of passage,” noting, “We have many substantial issues to tackle that have more immediacy …”
Feiner said he supported the resolution, adding that it “is not a political exercise,” instead he said it is “the town board fulfilling our responsibility to do everything possible to save the town by studying this” for residents on both sides.
Feiner said his goal is to get “more clarity” as far as existing liabilities and properties and how they get divvied up should incorporation happen. “My goal in supporting this resolution is to get answers, not to prevent anybody from voting, not to stop the incorporation effort,” he said.
Sheehan said he likes studies, and he thinks one should be done with neutrality. Though he agrees a bill based on the resolution would likely not go forward in Albany, he said, “At least it gets the discussion going.”
During the Tuesday meeting, it was also pointed out to Edgemont incorporation supporters that courts ruled it was Edgemont’s improper filings, not the town board, that cost them the right to vote to secede from Greenburgh.
Sheehan challenged those who blamed the board for the stalling of the incorporation attempts.
“When I hear people say, ‘You’re depriving us of the right to vote,’ which was stated by a speaker, you have the right to vote when you earn a place on the ballot,” he said. “You have not earned a place on the ballot yet. It’s a very unusual law, the supervisor is the only one who can really challenge your petition and the town board is out of it. But then [in] court case after court case, he won.”
He said the residents seem to be dismissing the court’s stance that they don’t have a right to vote because their petition isn’t valid, and they are instead saying to the town board, “You’re depriving us of our right.” He added his view that “the legal system is depriving you of your right because you didn’t file a valid petition.”
“Now you may try again and do it again and maybe you’ll get it right and you’ll then have a ballot. That’s the way the system works. But it’s not fair to make statements like, ‘Let the people vote,’ as if we can control that, unless you think we should just let you file invalid petitions. You have created a road map to disenfranchising people from voting. Many of us believe everyone who is affected should be able to vote,” Sheehan said.
Though public comment is not part of work sessions, the board agreed to allow it for the special meeting, with a three-minute time limit, and seven residents spoke prior to the board discussing the proposal.
Bob Bernstein spoke on behalf of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee and “thousands of Edgemont residents” who have signed petitions over the years. Not only was he upset that the resolution was not posted until 1:36 p.m., just hours prior to the 5 p.m. meeting, which did not allow the community “ample time to look at this.” He also said the proposal is meant to “extinguish our rights … for a period of 18 months.”
He did not appreciate the “lack of process.”
“The residents of Edgemont see what you’re doing,” he said. “They see this as a continuation of all of the prior efforts to squelch Edgemont’s attempt to get a vote for incorporation, whether it be hiring private detectives to go to people’s homes or whether it be using town resources to finance anti-incorporation efforts in Edgemont, whether it be refusing to accept the petition when it’s been filed … Edgemont residents know that Edgemont’s incorporation is such a compellingly important thing to do. It is no less urgent today than it was yesterday, last year or in years past precisely for the reasons today.”
Howard Hirsch called it “a real sham,” a continuation of the town’s effort to “block incorporation.”
“Greenburgh is really the poster child for, ‘You can’t fight city hall,’” he said. “It’s a rigged game and the opportunities for success are most definitely against us.”
David DePietto blamed the town for “a spirited attempt” to delay the incorporation vote. “You have created a road map for a way to strip people of their rights to vote,” he said. “It took a lot of energy, it took a lot of taxpayers’ money and you’ve created this powerful tool that is going to hurt many people, not just the people of Edgemont. So I want to congratulate you for what you’ve done.”
Sixty-year Greenburgh resident Betsy Stern said, “Your role is to convince the people in Edgemont that it’s a bad idea. Your role is not to deny us the vote.”
Longtime Edgemont resident Hugh Schwartz, like Bernstein, urged the board to hold the item over to “give people a chance to actually read it and understand what this is really about,” which he described as “making sure that we continue to have, or at least try to have, Greenburgh and other parts of Westchester affordable. Additions of municipal layers doesn’t make us more affordable — it makes us less affordable.”
He also challenged the notion that the town was blocking the voting option, noting it was “the courts that denied their petition.”
“To complain about how the town has delayed their right to vote, they don’t have a right to vote,” Schwartz said. “They have a right to file a legitimate petition, which they have not done twice. Twice … This isn’t taking away someone’s rights, this is studying something that should have been studied years ago, not now, but years ago.”
Manny Edison said the 45,000 residents of unincorporated Greenburgh should be taken into consideration. “I want to congratulate the board for creating a program that allows communities, our community, to study the impact,” he said. “It is very important.”
Tim Lewis, who was town attorney for 19 years, said the two incorporation hearings were “two of the most divisive hearings” during his tenure and that he “really would not like to go through that again.” He said he is “hopeful” that the “bright people” who spoke at the meeting can form a committee and “just have a discussion.
“Maybe it’s not going to be a fruitful discussion, but you get people in a room talking, you never know what’s going to happen because the way we’ve been doing it so far is very divisive and very painful, irrespective of what side you’re on,” he said.
