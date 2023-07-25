At the third meeting organized this year by the Saving Greenburgh Coalition, the focus of discussion was the effects of incorporating the Edgemont section to self-govern independently from the remainder of the town. Coalition leaders and community members gathered at the Greenburgh Public Library on June 29 to voice their concerns and propose solutions to address the current process.

The town of Greenburgh in Westchester County consists of six villages and an unincorporated area. With a population of approximately 95,000, half of Greenburgh’s inhabitants reside in the six villages. About 7,000 people reside in Edgemont, which has its own school district. The primary concern raised by the Saving Greenburgh Coalition is that residents in the villages have a significant say in the town’s affairs, while those in the unincorporated area are left with minimal representation. This imbalance becomes even more pronounced if Edgemont were to become the seventh village.

