At the third meeting organized this year by the Saving Greenburgh Coalition, the focus of discussion was the effects of incorporating the Edgemont section to self-govern independently from the remainder of the town. Coalition leaders and community members gathered at the Greenburgh Public Library on June 29 to voice their concerns and propose solutions to address the current process.
The town of Greenburgh in Westchester County consists of six villages and an unincorporated area. With a population of approximately 95,000, half of Greenburgh’s inhabitants reside in the six villages. About 7,000 people reside in Edgemont, which has its own school district. The primary concern raised by the Saving Greenburgh Coalition is that residents in the villages have a significant say in the town’s affairs, while those in the unincorporated area are left with minimal representation. This imbalance becomes even more pronounced if Edgemont were to become the seventh village.
Under the current New York State Village Law, only residents of Edgemont have a say in the incorporation process, essentially giving them a majority voice in determining the future government of the town. In her opening remarks, coalition president and 30-year Hartsdale resident Carol Allen noted: “They can vote on our town’s government, thus controlling the decisions that affect our town and our lives, but we would have no say in the process that would result in a loss of nearly $18 million in tax revenue.” The lack of representation for the remaining population is a cause for concern among community members. They fear that decisions impacting their lives will be controlled by a select group that may not also prioritize their needs.
In terms of finances, according to the coalition, the loss of that tax revenue would have a significant impact on the town and its services. Without a voice in the process, unincorporated residents could face the consequences without any influence over the decision-making that directly affects their lives. Allen emphasized that the “coalition firmly believes that no one should have the legal right to dismantle a government entity that bears responsibility for the well-being of its population.”
Shortly after Allen’s introduction, Edgemont resident Michael Schwartz emphasized the social issues at stake, including matters of culture and diversity. Schwartz expressed apprehension that dividing the community further would “dramatically alter our community’s culture.” However, Schwartz emphasized that the larger issue at hand revolves around finances. He explained, “Towns like Greenburgh rely on funding from two different pots: property taxes and general fees.” Schwartz pointed out that Edgemont’s property base is around $14 million, also projecting around $3.5 million of the general fees.
“On the day they incorporate, the town is responsible to front Edgemont the sum of $18 million straight from the budget of Greenburgh,” which would be taking benefits away from residents, Schwartz said.
Schwartz then expressed his concern that Assembly Member Amy Paulin, whose legislative district includes Edgemont, has worked with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to exempt Edgemont from new incorporation legislation. This exemption specifically gives Edgemont citizens as much time as they need to gather signatures for petitions, for without such a waiver and in a time constraint, their effort would potentially be unsuccessful.
In an email to the Inquirer, Paulin stated: “Edgemont residents have a legal right to gather signatures and file a petition to authorize a vote to become a village. Once their petition is filed, if approved, they should have the right to hold the vote. We don’t know what the outcome of the vote will be, but they should at least have the opportunity to hold a vote.”
Bishop Wilbert Preston of Christ Temple Pentecostal Church, who also spoke during the June 29 meeting, said Westchester County currently has zero requirements regarding affordable housing, which has an ongoing concern. To combat this issue he offered hope of a possible solution, as he and the governor are trying to establish requirements.
The Saving Greenburgh Coalition aims to address the flaws in the current process and advocate for a fair representation of all residents. Coalition members plan to work toward ensuring that the voices of those in the unincorporated area are heard and considered in any decisions regarding Edgemont’s incorporation. By raising awareness and engaging with local officials, they said they hope to create a more inclusive and equitable process that accounts for the needs and concerns of all Greenburgh residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.