A 73-year-old Highpoint Drive resident April 19 told police she was scammed out of $5,000 after accepting a call from a man named “Jerry” who said he worked for her bank. He advised her that $500 was withdrawn from her account to purchase an Apple computer and he was checking to see if that was correct. She said she told “Jerry” she didn’t make that purchase and did not review her online bank account to see if $500 was actually withdrawn.
“Jerry” said funds would be restored to her account, but only if she first purchased gift cards. He instructed her to “load the gift cards with $5,000” and assured her the bank would refund all her money including the $500. The woman complied with his suggestions and sent him the card codes. He then said two of the cards “weren’t working” and instructed her to buy another $1,500 of gift cards.
At that point she refused to buy more cards, ended the conversation and called her bank. The bank confirmed $5,000 was taken from her account for purchasing gift cards and confirmed there was no $500 charge on her account for an Apple computer. A report was made for documentation only.
Stolen cars
An Evandale Road resident April 24 told police she had surveillance video showing a skinny man in a black coat and gray pants running down her driveway and getting into her blue Mercedes Benz SUV. He started the car, and then got out and ran down Evandale Road. The video footage was given by a neighbor who has video cameras.
Shortly thereafter, Westchester County police spotted a blue Mercedes on Eastchester Road. Around the same time, Eastchester police reported a stolen car from their jurisdiction believed traveling with the blue Mercedes. A few minutes after that, Nassau County police went to the address where the blue Mercedes was registered and spoke with the owner who confirmed the car was an unreported stolen vehicle, and probably had been stolen overnight. Alerts were placed on both stolen cars.
Forged check
A Holmes Avenue resident told police April 22 she put a check in the mailbox written out for $20 and was later notified by her bank that the check had a pending transaction on it for $13,600. The bank determined the check was forged and the transaction was never completed.
Identity theft
A Beverly Road resident told police April 18 he was the victim of possible debit card fraud. He said he received a letter and debit card in mid-March from Green Dot Bank; he told police he never applied for the card. He contacted the bank and learned an account was opened using his name and information. He canceled the account and the card and is not out any money.
Attempted car break-in
Police spoke to a N. Central Avenue woman April 18 who said her car, which she hadn’t driven in several days, was damaged. It appeared someone had tried to enter it. Police saw the key slot mechanism was damaged; it looked like a drill might have been used. She said nothing was missing from the car. Photographs were taken and a report was made.
Be careful with your belongings
A watch was reported stolen April 18 from 24 Hour Fitness on S. Central Avenue. A 30-year-old man told police his watch, valued at $300, went missing after he used the club’s sauna and placed his watch on a ledge. The sauna closed and the man left, forgetting his watch. He spoke to the club manager the next day and checked the lost and found, but his watch wasn’t there. There are no cameras inside the sauna.
A woman shopping at ShopRite April 18 said her wallet, which she’d placed in a cart, was gone. She told police she may have returned the cart without collecting her wallet, but no one turned the wallet into the store. She has since canceled her cards and said she’s not out any money.
Lousy drivers
While on patrol April 19 on S. Central Avenue, police saw a car making an illegal U-turn. When the driver was pulled over for a traffic stop, police found that the driver had a suspended license and driving privileges had been suspended more than once. The person was given a citation and a ticket to appear in court May 10.
Also on April 19, while patrolling the vicinity of Jackson Avenue, police saw a car with a temporary Maryland registration traveling westbound. The registration expired and was linked to a Chrysler town car but the car in Greenburgh was a Honda CRV. A traffic stop was conducted on Jackson Avenue by the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass. The driver was asked to show her paperwork. She said she didn’t have insurance and wasn’t sure where the registration or the title for the car might be. She was given several citations, including one for improper plates and is expected to appear in court May 17. The Honda CRV was impounded and EJustice entries were made.
Strange noises
On April 19, police spoke to the owner of a business on S. Central Avenue who said he was inside his business when he heard strange noises coming from the abandoned European health spa building, which is next door. The caller said he is the owner of the spa building. He went outside and saw three men banging on the plywood covering the building’s entrance. He said they weren’t prying up plywood or carrying prying tools. No entry was made to the structure. He said he told the men they were trespassing and one of them responded the ‘no trespassing’ signs aren’t in Spanish. They got into a red Hyundai and drove south.
The man gave police their license plate information. Police checked the interior of the building and found a broken windowpane next to the plywood. The building owner said that damage is new, and that his surveillance cameras do not cover all of the building, making it impossible to prove those men broke the window. The building, he said, is slated to be demolished in the future, but meanwhile he does not want trespassers inside.
Designer bags stolen
Handbags were stolen from TJ Maxx April 20. Pliers were used to cut the security wire of five brown Michael Kors handbags valued at $659.95. The store manager told police she recognized the thieves from their earlier visits to the store. She described a man in a blue jacket and a woman wearing a red jacket, both wearing black hats. She said she saw them use the pliers to remove the bags from the security cords; at no time did they do anything threatening with the pliers.
Police returned to TJ Maxx April 21 after a man stole four purses valued at $784.96 from the store. He was described as wearing gray pants, a black shirt and a black mask wearing a white hat. It is unknown what designer brand of bag he stole.
Can’t pay for groceries
A shoplifter in custody was reported by the loss prevention officer at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue April 21. On arrival, police saw a woman who immediately began apologizing and saying she has financial issues. The loss prevention officer said she did not scan or pay for items totaling $578.16 and passed all points of sale. She was issued summonses and must appear in court May 6.
Oh, her again
Police went to McDonald’s April 21 on N. Central Avenue after a woman they know well reported her wallet was missing. She said she had it with her before she entered the restroom and realized it was gone when she returned. Police spoke with McDonald’s staff who said they did not see the wallet in the dining area or the bathroom. Police said the reporting party has made similar calls for assistance before. Nothing was reported missing from the wallet and the complainant did not request paperwork to replace anything like a driver’s license. The value of the missing purse was given as $5.
Pissed somebody off
A Boulder Ridge Road resident April 24 told police his car was key scratched and the letters “FU” scratched into the hood. He said while he didn’t think he or his wife had any enemies at work, in the neighborhood or at their child’s school, he does sit on a board of directors, and is in fact the security chair of that board. He said he would review his Ring security footage to narrow down the timeframe of the damage. Pictures were taken and a report was made.
Also on April 24, a S. Central Avenue resident reported his car was keyed. Police saw a long scratch mark that looked like it might have been done with a key. The caller said the last person to use the car was the nanny who drove it to 24 Hour Fitness. The caller and the nanny both said they don’t think they’ve angered anyone.
Stop texting or we’ll fight
Police responded to Beechwood Road April 24 on a report of a dispute between neighbors. The dispute is ongoing and concerns property lines. The reporting party said he texted his neighbor to stop using power tools to which the neighbor responded, “Stop texting me or there is going to be a big fight.” The reporting party showed the text to police and requested a report for documentation.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from April 18 to April 24, was compiled from official information.
