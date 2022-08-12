On Aug. 10, one day prior to its next scheduled appearance in front of the Greenburgh Town Board, Scarsdale Golf Club announced through a letter by SGC attorney Steven Wrabel it was withdrawing its proposal for netting to separate the driving range from the building at 140 E. Hartsdale Ave. (https://bit.ly/3bQmfHF) and seeking, at the suggestion of the town, “to study potential alternatives for the driving range netting.”
The club is still proposing to enclose two tennis courts in a bubble over the winter and to include netting at the 16th green to better protect a neighboring house.
