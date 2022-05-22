An investigator for HomeGoods went to police headquarters May 12 to report a Greenburgh resident who purchases merchandise from the store’s website at a discount price and then brings them to be returned into the store on S. Central Avenue. The investigator said the customer presents printed receipts showing the original pricing of the items, and then receives credit to her credit card for an amount higher in value for the items she purchased at a discount. The investigator told police on two dates, March 9 and March 10, the woman received nearly $700 back for her returns. On March 19, she did it again, receiving a refund of more than $200. Information about the incidents was turned over to Greenburgh detectives. The reporting party said they would pursue larceny charges.
Theft at CVS
Police responded to CVS on N. Central Avenue May 12 on a report of theft. The manager told police three men entered the store that day and stole about $5,000 worth of goods. They went through the aisles stuffing items into their jackets before fleeing. The store has video that it will provide to the police. One male was wearing an L.A. baseball cap and one was wearing a beanie. The third man was hatless.
Vile words, in Spanish
Police responded May 13 to a report of a customer harassing a store employee at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. On police arrival, the customer was in the parking lot. The employee said the customer called him a vile name in Spanish and began taking pictures of him on his phone but there was no physical contact. The customer told police he is a regular patron of the store and accused the employee of following him to his house in Yonkers on occasions after he left the store. The employee said he has never followed the customer and wants the harassment to stop. The store manager said the customer is no longer welcome in the store and police warned the customer he would be trespassing if he returned, which he said he understood. A report was made for documentation.
Probably not gunshots
Yonkers police alerted Greenburgh police May 13 about an anonymous report they received about gunshots fired on Jackson Avenue. Yonkers police were already on scene at the location. Greenburgh police spoke with an employee of a nursery in the immediate area who said he did not hear gunshots but thought it was a loud car exhaust with popping noises from a car traveling west on Jackson Avenue about a half hour earlier. A report was made.
Lost wallet
A Burns Street man went to police headquarters May 15 to say he could not find his wallet. He said the last time he was sure he had the wallet was when he was at Costco in New Rochelle the day before. He called the store but no one turned in a wallet. He’s since canceled his credit cards but wanted to report the contents of his wallet, including his Department of Corrections staff ID. A report was made for documentation.
I just want my keys
A situation between a casual landlord/tenant agreement was reported May 15 by the tenant who had been living on S. Central Avenue where she had an informal agreement, verbal only, with another woman from whom she rented a room. She’d been living there about a month but the two argued and when she left the apartment briefly the day before, she returned to find she’d been locked out. She told police all she wants from inside the apartment are her car keys. Police knocked on the door but there was no answer and the property owner didn’t answer her phone. The tenant told police she had seen the other woman inside the apartment but then the woman closed the blinds. She was advised to follow up in landlord/tenant court.
Back at TJ Maxx
Police went to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue May 16 after an employee reported two men entered the store and stole miscellaneous items. One man, described as wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, took $299.80 worth of men’s T-shirts; the second man, wearing a white hoodie, stole T-shirts, women’s shoes and a toaster, worth $414.82. The employee told police it was likely the two men were working in tandem as they kept signaling each other while inside the store.
Car ransacked
While parked on E. Hartsdale Avenue May 15, a woman said her car was ransacked. She reported this to the police the next day. She said the incident happened overnight and $200 cash was stolen. The lot has no surveillance cameras and the woman wasn’t sure if the car doors were locked.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 12 to May 19, was compiled from official information.
