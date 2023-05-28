A car was reported stolen May 20 by a Fieldstone Drive resident who said she found broken glass on the ground near where her car was parked. She said her 2019 Kia valued at $8,000 was missing. While police were talking to the victim, another resident of the complex approached to say a car with Connecticut plates was parked in his assigned spot. This turned out to be the missing Kia. Some items left behind in a bag that doesn’t belong to the victim were vouchered as evidence. A crime scene was established. The incident is under investigation and the recovered car was returned to the reporting party.
Another Fieldstone Drive resident reported on May 20 that her Honda was broken into and her wallet stolen. She canceled the cards inside the wallet before they could be used for any fraudulent purposes.
On May 20, a Colony Drive resident reported her car window was smashed and her car was rummaged through. Her wallet was found on the ground; she said everything important in it was stolen.
A West Hartsdale Avenue resident reported on May 20 that his car window was broken and his car rummaged. He said there was nothing inside of value to take. A report was made for his insurance.
On May 20, another Fieldstone Drive reported she found broken glass next to her car and the window was broken. She didn’t think anything was taken from inside the car.
Again, on May 20, a North Washington Avenue resident reported her neighbor’s car was broken into; police contacted the neighbor who was not aware of what had happened. She came outside to look at the car and said it was rummaged through and a laptop and paperwork she uses for work were taken from it, but nothing else. The laptop is valued at $1,100.
Two different North Washington Avenue residents reported May 20 their car windows were shattered, their cars were entered, and both were rummaged through. Both reporting parties said nothing of value was taken.
A Colony Drive resident May 20 reported her car window was broken, her car rummaged through, and nothing of value taken. But the owner of the Tesla parked next to hers showed police video footage from the Tesla showing two men wearing hoodies and face coverings smashing the window. One man wore dark Adidas pants and the other wore dark pants with white dots. Police included the Tesla video in their report, which was provided to the detective division.
On May 20 two different Fieldstone Drive residents reported their cars were broken into by someone breaking a window. Nothing was taken from either car.
A Holmes Avenue man told police May 22 he watched from his bedroom window at 3:30 a.m. as a car with headlights on approached his residential area, and two men were seen trying to enter his parked and locked car. He shouted at them and they ran off. He said his lock was damaged and now he can’t close his car door.
On May 22, a Lakeview Avenue resident reported that his Prius was entered overnight while it was parked at his house. His Ring video showed a slim man entering the car, which wasn’t locked, and the man can be seen looking for anything of value. Finding nothing of interest, he got out and walked away.
In the morning on May 22, a Caterson Terrace resident noticed his car door was slightly ajar. He told police he didn’t think much about it until later in the day when he was contacted by Greenburgh detectives who told him stolen property believed to belong to him was found in an abandoned car. At that time, the resident said, he noticed his wallet was missing. He said it contained $120 cash, his driver’s license and various credit cards, which he has since canceled.
Retail robbers
On May 17, a department store on N. Central Avenue reported a slim, small male wearing a hoodie went to the sneaker department, took 10 pairs of shoes, then went to the luggage section where he put the shoes in a suitcase and left the store without paying. He was intercepted just outside the store and all the items were recovered and returned to the store.
The suspect made a strange remark at the time he was apprehended and released; three minutes later he returned to the store where, for a second time, he took luggage and left without paying. He was not arrested at the time although the store said it wants to press charges. The value of the recovered merchandise is $659.88.
Police returned to the same store two days later on May 19 when store security said a man, 39, who was subsequently arrested, was stealing from the store a few minutes earlier. Police found him at the intersection of Fulton and West Prospect streets where he had the stolen merchandise concealed on his person. He was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters where he was charged with petty larceny, processed and released. He was issued a ticket to appear in court June 9.
Officers returned to the same store later that day in response to a report of a man in gray pants and white tennis shoes stuffing stolen items into a duffle bag. A 56-year-old man was charged with grand larceny after police caught him just outside the store doors. Store security personnel went outside and identified him as the suspected shoe thief. The stolen merchandise was valued at more than $1,000. The suspect was transported to headquarters where he was processed and released. He is scheduled to appear in court June 19.
On May 19, a grocery store on S. Central Avenue reported a woman wearing a white T-shirt and a yellow surgical mask paid for a carton of milk, but walked out of the store with $60 in unpaid merchandise. Everything was returned to the store after store security intercepted her and she dropped the bag and fled on foot.
A store on N. Central Avenue May 19 reported a couple who fled in a gray Honda Accord was suspected of stealing $195 of unspecified merchandise, which they put in a black duffel bag. When police observed the pair committing some very bad driving, they pulled them over at the intersection of N. Central and W. Hartsdale avenues. A woman, 34, and a man, 33, were arrested after the store security officer arrived on scene to identify them as the suspected thieves. They were arrested and charged with petty larceny. At headquarters it was learned the man has an active warrant from Clarkstown, New York, but that police department declined extradition. The Honda the suspects were driving was impounded and towed to police headquarters. The pair are summoned to appear in court June 16.
Jewelry stolen during a facial?
A woman went to headquarters May 22 to report her jewelry valued at $11,500 was stolen from her while she was patronizing a spa on S. Central Avenue. She said she was getting a facial and thinks someone went through her purse. A report was made for documentation and police are investigating.
Stolen bike
On May 22, a Tennyson Street resident reported her Trek Marlin bicycle was stolen from her garage. The bike is worth $700. Her home surveillance video showed a man entering her garage, rummaging through her unlocked car console and then stealing her bike. It was unclear how the man entered her garage.
More retail thieves
On May 23, the loss prevention officer for a store on S. Central Avenue reported she was looking at security video from May 12 when she saw a woman going to the gardening section of the store, stealing floral items valued at $249, then going to the bedding section where she took sheets and blankets valued at $426. The woman left the store without paying. Police think they know the subject’s name. The detective division was notified.
Later that day, the same loss prevention officer said she was reviewing video from May 18 when she saw a different woman stealing $388 in candles, bed sheets, soap and towels, and leaving without paying. Video shows the suspect browsing and concealing items in a bag but not actually leaving the store without paying.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 16 to May 23, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.