A man reported March 2 that $2,035 was missing from his wallet when he got to his job. He told police he secured his wallet in a gym locker with a combination lock at 24 Hours Fitness on S. Central Avenue where he went to work out before work. He said he also put his MacBook and his iPhone in the locker, but those items were not missing. He said he took the money out of the bank because his family was about to go on vacation. He reported seeing a suspicious looking man in the locker room and described him. The club has video surveillance. Police are investigating.
No leak
Con Edison and the fire department responded to a Poe Street residence Feb. 24 to check a reported gas leak in the area. The fire department came in through a window. No leaks were found and the house was secured.
Damaged car
A woman told police she parked her BMW Feb. 24 on Dorchester Drive and walked to her job at a hospital; when she returned after work, she said she noticed the driver’s side mirror was scratched. Police said the damage was inconsistent with a collision. Officers searched the area looking for a likely instrument of damage but found nothing. There are no cameras in the area.
Mind your own business
Two neighbors, one older, one younger, got into a fight Feb. 24 on Lakeview Avenue when the younger woman came to the older woman’s door. The older woman, who called police, said the younger woman came to her door and made rude remarks to her. The older woman said she has known the younger woman “since she was a child.” The older woman reported feeling threatened by the younger woman. The fight, she said, lasted 15 minutes. Police spoke with the younger woman, who lives with her mother. She said the older woman called her mother in an effort to start a neighborhood watch program. The younger woman said she went to the older woman’s house to respectfully ask her to mind her own business, but the older woman became irate, grabbed her by the arm and shoved her finger in her face. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other.
Petty thieves
Two men, one of them wearing pajama pants, fled CVS on Feb 24 on S. Central Avenue in a white Hyundai sedan after stealing 5-hour Energy drinks. They were apprehended by police a minute later while attempting to exit the store’s parking lot; on the floor of the car were two packs of drinks. Asked to step out of the car, Donnaval Mitchell and Jonathan Martinez were detained. By reviewing store security, police identified them as the thieves. While being searched, Dove deodorant was found in Mitchell’s pocket and he had a 10-pack of the energy drink stuffed inside his pants. Energy drinks were in plain view on the seats of the car, as well as Trojan condoms. Store security confirmed all items were stolen from CVS. The two were taken to police headquarters to be booked.
Rock tossed in dispute
A woman reported to police that she was sitting inside her parked car Feb. 24 in front of her boyfriend’s house on Brookdell Road when her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend appeared and threw a rock at her rear windshield. The rock thrower was uncooperative when police arrived. She said she didn’t know anything about any broken windows. Police asked the woman whose window was damaged if she wished to press charges, but she became uncooperative. No further action was taken. Both women said they’d had disputes in the past.
Docs stolen at funeral wake
A grieving family on E. Hartsdale Avenue reported on Feb. 25 they believe important documents including passwords to computer logins, tax returns and other identifying information were taken during a wake. The husband died and the wake took place Feb. 21. A few days later, the wife and adult children realized a stack of documents was missing from the top of a desk in the family’s apartment. They said they suspect a nephew took the items; they told police he has a known opioid addiction and has a robbery arrest record. Police are pursuing.
Animals
A wounded deer was dispatched with two rounds Feb. 25 on W. Hartsdale Avenue. Public works was notified to clear the remains.
A sick skunk was reported Feb. 28 on Beechwood Road; police found it on the ground, unable to move. They moved the skunk to a safer place to dispatch it, then bagged it and left it at the curb to be picked up by sanitation.
Scams
A Sherbrooke Road man went to police headquarters Feb. 25 to report he received a sham letter from Verizon addressed to somebody else. No damage was done so far.
A Marion Avenue man told police Feb. 25 someone attempted to open two fraudulent credit accounts in his name. He said he wanted the information documented.
The old ‘grandson’s in jail’ scam
A Bryant Street couple were scammed out of $12,000 Feb. 25 when someone called their home pretending to be their grandson. The caller said he was in the Bronxville jail after being involved in a car accident. The fake grandson told the couple he needed $12,000 cash bail; the grandfather complied and went to the bank and took the cash out. Shortly after, a “judge” called the house to say a truck would be coming by the house to pick up the money and the couple would receive in exchange a file case number and confirmation of bail payment. The couple said a little while later a young man rang the doorbell and said he was there to get the money. The husband handed it to him and the man left. The grandfather next called the Bronxville police department to ask where his grandson was. He was informed there was no one by that name in custody. Police contacted the grandson’s mother who said her son was fine and in school. Six surrounding houses in the neighborhood have camera surveillance and police used that and footage from two Ringtone cameras to obtain images of the man who came to the couple’s door. He is described as between 20 and 30 years of age, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black baseball cap with the word “Chase” on it.
Store employee suspected
A regional manager for Verizon Wireless went to police headquarters Feb. 25 to report 10 fraudulent accounts valued at $43,054.90 may have been opened by an employee at the Verizon store on N. Central Avenue. She believed the employee, whom she named, did not verify identifications for individuals opening accounts and may have been working with them to obtain phones. The employee was terminated by Verizon on Feb. 6. The manager said she would like to pursue charges.
Bad drivers
Police tailed a gray Acura Feb. 27 traveling eastbound on E. Hartsdale Avenue driven by a woman talking on her phone. The driver was stopped at Fox Meadow and Fenimore roads where it was learned she has a suspension on her license for failing to answer a summons. She was ticketed for driving while using an electronic device and given a new summons for aggravated unlicensed operation.
A woman was observed Feb. 28 traveling on E. Hartsdale Avenue using a cellphone while driving her Nissan Altima as she approached a crosswalk. Her license showed she has a suspended registration due to insurance lapse.
Police pulled over a driver March 2 on S. Central Avenue because her car had an obstructed view. During the traffic stop, police checked and found the driver was driving with a suspended registration for insurance lapse.
Landlord-tenant grievance
A W. Hartsdale Avenue man came to police headquarters Feb. 28 to say he rents three bedrooms in his house to tenants who share with him the common areas of kitchen, living room and bathroom. The man said he and other tenants do not like one of the tenants because he becomes aggressive during discussions about money for utilities. The homeowner told police he asked the tenant to leave several times but the man refused. The homeowner was told he must petition the court for an eviction order. Police attempted to contact the surly tenant but got nowhere.
Ruckus at McDonald’s
The manager of the McDonald’s on N. Central Avenue told police Feb. 29 that a man who was allowed to sleep in the restaurant caused a ruckus. The manager said the man was banging on tables and yelling at staff. He was removed and advised not to come back.
Juveniles hang out
Around 10:30 p.m. March 1 on S. Washington Avenue a woman heard something in the stairwell outside her residence. She checked and saw a group of teens trying to get into an upstairs apartment. Her daughter came out and said the teens are her friends. Police later learned there is a “hang out” space the teens were using that could be accessed through a vacant apartment. The kids dispersed, but one of them left behind a sweatshirt, which became a bone of contention when the woman who reported the incident used a lighter to destroy the sweatshirt. The boy who owned it retaliated, saying he was going to break her windows. The sweatshirt-burning woman came to police to have the information documented. No further action was taken.
Arrested for possession
Kevin Herrer was placed under arrest March 2 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana on Old Lane Road after his Ford sedan was pulled over when police observed him making an illegal right turn on to Underhill Road from the left lane. Herrer said he didn’t have his license on him and police noted a strong aroma of raw pot. Herrer has numerous unpaid tickets and his driving privileges are suspended. Pot stashed in the center console was seized as evidence. Herrer has an active warrant from Middletown, New York. He was issued tickets and his car released to his daughter, who was his passenger and the car’s legal owner.
Not buying a car
Two unknown men showed up at the door of a Moore Street man’s residence March 3 and said they came from Queens to buy an Infiniti parked down the street. They said they were meeting the man’s daughter whose name they provided. He said she doesn’t live with him and they left. He lied because she does own the car, but it’s not for sale. Police have Ringtone pictures of the two men.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Feb. 24 to March 2, was compiled from official information.
