Anya Pathak Little Free Library photos

Edgemont student Anya Pathak with her Little Free Library structures in Greenburgh.

 Contributed Photos

The early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was unusual in many ways, especially for students, as schools went virtual and all after-school activities and sports were canceled. In addition, several educational gateways for knowledge, such as public libraries, were closed to patrons for in-person visitations. Later in the year, as pandemic-related public health policies changed, the libraries allowed curbside book pickup with fixed timings. Nevertheless, this arrangement did not suit many families’ schedules.

As a book enthusiast, Edgemont student Anya Pathak realized how important it is for kids to have access to books and magazines, and she said the local public library in the town of Greenburgh has always served as an incredible resource for her. However, when all public libraries in the community had to close during the peak of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, Pathak felt “handicapped.”

