The early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was unusual in many ways, especially for students, as schools went virtual and all after-school activities and sports were canceled. In addition, several educational gateways for knowledge, such as public libraries, were closed to patrons for in-person visitations. Later in the year, as pandemic-related public health policies changed, the libraries allowed curbside book pickup with fixed timings. Nevertheless, this arrangement did not suit many families’ schedules.
As a book enthusiast, Edgemont student Anya Pathak realized how important it is for kids to have access to books and magazines, and she said the local public library in the town of Greenburgh has always served as an incredible resource for her. However, when all public libraries in the community had to close during the peak of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, Pathak felt “handicapped.”
“While access to e-books was feasible, I prefer physical books,” she said.
That was a catalyst for Pathak to establish the Edgemont Free Library — an initiative that allows her to share her books and magazines with the community and also encourages others to do the same. With the help and support of Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and other town officials, she received the approval and permits to install the first Little Free Library in front of her house (http://bit.ly/3FJGbb3). The library, which launched in August 2020, accommodates books for everyone, across all genres, is open 24/7, and is completely free.
Since its launch, the library has had more than 100 book exchanges, which has helped kids and families in her community to share knowledge widely, Pathak said.
In 2021, Pathak was motivated to grow the initiative and launched a gofundme.com fundraising campaign to suport her goal of installing multiple Little Free Libraries across Greenburgh. After raising about $2,300, last summer she was able to install three more libraries — at Richard Presser Park, Greenburgh Nature Center, and her former school, Greenville Elementary.
She credits the support of Feiner along with Gerard Byrne, commissioner of the town of Greenburgh Parks & Recreation; Alix Dunn, executive director of the Greenburgh Nature Center; Christina Linder, director of the Greenburgh Public Library; Jennifer Allen, former principal of Greenville Elementary School; and Marisa Ferrara, principal of the Greenville Elementary School.
The libraries are now fully operational and “spreading the power of books and knowledge across the Edgemont community,” said Pathak.
Pathak hopes to encourage others to follow her example of volunteering in the community, and she will speak about her Little Free Library project March 26 at 3 p.m. at the Greenburgh Public Library.
