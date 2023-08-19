Summer interns muster aid for asylum seekers

The town of Greenburgh’s summer interns held a press conference under the gazebo at Macy Park on Aug. 15 to share their experiences from a six-week internship program that focused on aiding the asylum seekers currently housed at the Ardsley Acres Hotel Court.
The asylum seekers, who arrived in June, are from Argentina, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Ecuador, Haiti, Peru, Russia, Senegal and Venezuela. The motel is not equipped to serve as an extended-stay facility, leaving these transients with microwaves and donated grills to cook their meals. The city of New York has contracted with DocGo to provide health care for them, and is also financing food and translators.
Intern Danielle Eforo, a junior at Wesleyan University who graduated from Scarsdale High School in 2021, criticized the United States’ policy that prohibits asylum seekers from receiving work permits until their asylum applications have been pending for 180 days.
Providing the backdrop for the press conference were interns holding signs displaying messages like “Migrants are good for the economy,” “Lower 180 days” and “Immigrant = US.”
“Nobody here is asking for free handouts,” Eforo said. “People come to the United States for safety and opportunity, and come to be self-sufficient, contributing members of the community.”
Eforo wasn’t the only intern who stepped up to the podium. Michael Ghaleb, a soon-to-be senior at Ardsley High School, said the city-funded food has made some asylum seekers sick, as it is driven up from New York City and thaws by the time it arrives. Ghaleb also described the portion sizes, noting that the meals consist of “a tiny hamburger patty, four french fries and a cup of vegetables.”
Local community groups have stepped up to provide basic necessities for the asylum seekers in Ardsley.
On July 6, Hastings nonprofit Family-to-Family provided backpacks for 24 women, 21 men and seven children, as well as four $25 gift cards per person, toys, pajamas and shoes for each child, and duffel bags for each adult.
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Ardsley, which collected socks and T-shirts, continues to host English-as-a-Second-Language (ESL) classes twice a week for the asylum seekers. St. Barnabas also hosted a “Know Your Rights” meeting on June 26, in conjunction with the Immigration Justice Clinic (IJC) at Pace University Law School in White Plains. IJC director Vanessa Merton is a Hastings resident.
The Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry provides food to the asylum seekers, while Rivertowns for Refugees pays for their clothes to be laundered. Nonperishable food for the asylum seekers will be collected outside the entrance to Ardsley High School on Aug. 18, 19 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While community groups aid Ardsley’s new residents, the need for support is far from over.
Ari Malz, an intern and soon-to-be junior at Edgemont High School, posted a petition on Change.org to shift the locations of these asylum seekers’ hearings. Some of the people living at Ardsley Acres, despite being sent to New York, have been scheduled for hearings as far away as Nebraska.
“We would appreciate it if everybody can check this petition out and sign it, because everybody’s voice truly has an impact on asylum seekers,” Malz said. The title is “Petition by Town of Greenburgh interns to ensure fair hearing for asylum seekers.”
The interns have been working with Merton and Pace to secure hearings closer to the asylum seekers’ temporary home, according to Malz.
Also speaking at the press conference was Hackley School graduate and Cornell University student Dylan Ormsby, who emphasized the importance of empathy.
“Seeking asylum is not a choice made lightly … we need to put ourselves in the shoes of the migrants themselves, those who are facing persecution, violence, extreme hardship, poverty, all of these factors that are impacting their lives.”
Ormsby, as well as Ansh Dave, a soon-to-be sophomore at Irvington High School, expressed their disappointment at misconceptions and hostilities that have targeted asylum seekers since their arrival in Ardsley.
“In confronting the notion of hate toward asylum seekers, it is crucial to remember they are individuals fleeing circumstances most of us can only imagine,” Dave said. “They arrive seeking safety, not as threats.”
The Greenburgh interns were joined by U.S. Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who called on the federal government to do more to help. Bowman addressed one misconception that several of the interns mentioned in their comments — that seeking asylum is not legal process.
“As we all know, we’ve needed comprehensive immigration reform for several decades, and Washington continues to not do nearly enough about it,” Bowman said. “And I want to start by making something very, very clear. If someone is escaping persecution, if they are escaping poverty, if they’re escaping violence and coming to our country seeking asylum, that is a legal process. It is legal for them to escape violence to come to our country. And our country has a responsibility to open our doors and our arms for the asylum seekers who are coming here. And we have a responsibility to make sure they have everything they need to contribute to the American economy and society.”
The Greenburgh internship program is in its 15th year, coordinated by Town Clerk Judith Beville. The program attracted 46 interns this year, compared to less than 10 during its first year.
In addition to growing in number, the internship program collaborated with a new public official this summer, as Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian lent a hand. While Kaboolian said she was impressed by the interns’ hard work, she also expressed a goal for housing asylum seekers as a whole.
“I want the Ardsley location to be the model of how this country should treat people seeking shelter in the United States,” Kaboolian said.
Within that model, intern Samuel Kobi, a soon-to-be senior at Rye Country Day School, took his time at the podium to underscore the individuality and humanity of every person living at Ardsley Acres.
“I want to highlight our experiences with the 67 asylum seekers, each with their own unique story,” Kobi said. “Oftentimes they get lumped into one big group with harmful stereotypes, but each of these people are unique. They have their own personalities, they’re normal people, just like us. They’re kind, peaceful, funny, determined. So I want to emphasize that they appreciate our help, but they’re determined to get to work.”
