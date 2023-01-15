New condominiums and co-operative housing developments in the town of Greenburgh will pay higher taxes as a result of new legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 23.

The measure amends the state’s real property tax laws to allow Greenburgh to tax condominium developments and co-op housing units as residential properties instead of commercial properties.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.