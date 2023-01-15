New condominiums and co-operative housing developments in the town of Greenburgh will pay higher taxes as a result of new legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 23.
The measure amends the state’s real property tax laws to allow Greenburgh to tax condominium developments and co-op housing units as residential properties instead of commercial properties.
The bill, sponsored by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, was introduced in Albany after the town submitted a home rule request to the state to allow the tax change.
When asked if the law will apply to new condos and co-ops in the six villages within Greenburgh or only to unincorporated Greenburgh, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner didn’t shut the door on villages setting their own rules.
“We’d have to check the law, but if villages like Dobbs Ferry, Irvington or Hastings want to build condos that are taxed less, I believe they should have that choice,” Feiner said.
According to Town Assessor Edye McCarthy, condos and co-ops built in the villages after Jan. 1, 2023, will be taxed at the residential rate.
“In my experience, villages and school districts have never had to opt into laws directing the methodology of derivation of assessment,” McCarthy said. “They’ve only had to opt in, opt out, or set limits on property tax exemptions.”
Feiner noted in a press release that the more than 5,000 existing condominium properties in Greenburgh will not be taxed at the residential rate, stating that it would create hardships for owners of existing condos to adjust the tax rate. The new law also does not apply to condominium units that participate in affordable housing programs.
Feiner cited revenue boosts as the reason the town submitted the home rule request, noting, “There is a potential for significant development in the town in the coming years. The town will generate more revenue if developers build developments that will be taxed at residential rates.”
The law was signed days after the town of Greenburgh approved a 6.7% decrease in tax rates for residents of unincorporated Greenburgh and a 6.64% decrease in the tax rate for residents of villages within Greenburgh. Feiner attributed this decrease to nontax revenue sources for the town over-performing expectations, as well as assessments increasing. For residents of unincorporated Greenburgh, town tax accounts for about 17% of their total tax bill. In villages within Greenburgh, the town tax accounts for 1.5% of total tax.
Gov. Hochul vetoed a similar, statewide version of the law, stating that many first-time homebuyers rely on affordable condominiums or co-operative units to make their purchases, and that raising taxes on those homes could make them less attractive to prospective buyers.
The law’s passage came 10 months after the town of Greenburgh, the village of Dobbs Ferry and the Dobbs Ferry School District settled a lawsuit with residents of The Landing, a Dobbs Ferry condominium development, and agreed to pay more than $1 million in property tax refunds to the residents. That lawsuit was filed after the town rejected an application from the residents of The Landing to reclassify their homes as condominiums in order to reduce their taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.