The title to the Revolutionary-era Odell House was signed over to the town of Greenburgh on March 4, making the town the official owner of the headquarters of Gen. Jean-Baptiste Donatien de Vimeur, comte de Rochambeau, where he and Gen. George Washington conferred on the strategy that won the War of Independence.
The dilapidated, two-story wood and stone structure at 425 Ridge Road in Hartsdale, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is now en route to becoming a museum. Last July, the town bought the building for $1 from the Sons of the American Revolution New York chapter.
Last December, the town received a $600,000 grant from the state to begin the restoration process; to obtain the grant, the town must raise an additional $600,000.
Work on the house will begin soon. Dobbs Ferry-based architect Stephen Tilly, a restoration expert, is designing the structural work that must be done first, shoring up the building’s interior with temporary supports before repairs can be made. Posts and horizontal beams in the basement will support the first floor, making it safe for workers to remove furniture and other objects. The second floor will be supported in the same way, and emptied of its contents as well. Tilly will also examine the attic to see if its floor needs support.
“The temporary framework will hold everything together, because the building is not very well tied together right now,” Tilly explained. “The building becomes like an overcoat, and the shoring we put in is like the hanger that keeps the overcoat from collapsing. Sometimes that’s called the ‘shower curtain’ approach. The building has become like a shower curtain, and then you have this structure that it’s hung from.”
The shoring will employ steel posts and timbers, which aren’t designed to be aesthetically pleasing. “Ultimately the design will be good looking and not so obvious,” Tilly said. Once the building is stabilized, the design work for the restoration can start.
Tilly noted that the tarp draped over the roof last July is holding up, but the windows and door openings need to be sealed to prevent “critters” from making themselves at home.
The nonprofit Friends of the Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters are working with the town on a multipronged fundraising campaign, approaching corporate sponsors, private foundations and the Elmsford-based Greater Hudson Heritage Network, among other sources.
According to Susan Seal, chair of the Friends, more than 30 individuals have donated so far, with gifts ranging from $5 to $1,000; most of those contributions arrived in the first week after the town took over the property. The Friends said it plans to submit grant proposals to a state program and two private foundations.
Last July, the Friends met with the French Consul General, Anne-Claire Legendre, who also wants to see the Odell House become a museum. Legendre suggested ways to seek help from the French government and French corporations. The Friends also talked with the French Heritage Society.
The Friends is planning to host a Colonial Day on June 14, sponsored by the town. There will be costumed re-enactors demonstrating spinning and broom-making, a blacksmith working his forge and a militia performing maneuvers.
Noted visitors will appear, too. Duane Jackson, a militia member, will talk about the roles of African Americans in the Continental Army, and Ben Franklin will elaborate on the role of the French and his part in the Revolution. Washington will explain the decision to march to Virginia, deceiving the British military, and Rochambeau will discuss the French Alliance and the march from Newport, Rhode Island, to Yorktown, Virginia. The two generals will also lead a walk on the Rochambeau Ramble, a wooded trail being re-established from the Odell House along Ridge Road.
More activities are in the works, and the Friends encourage visitors to attend in costume.
Seal wants to spread the word about Odell House, stating, “It will be a major stop on the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route, a wonderful museum, a source of pride and a place of learning for all of us.”
The Washington–Rochambeau Revolutionary Route is a 680-mile series of roads used in 1781 by the Continental Army during its 14-week march from Newport to Yorktown.
For details about the Odell House and the Friends of the Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters, or to make a donation, visit odellrochambeau.org.
