Flood mitigation was the focus of a presentation at a work session of the Greenburgh Town Board April 5 by consultants from New York City-based AKRF, who also are working on the Four Corners Redevelopment Plan. AKRF Vice President Justin Seeney presented short- and long-term flooding mitigation strategies for Four Corners and the greater Hartsdale Brook region.
Hartsdale Brook watershed comprises an area covering about 850 acres, ultimately flowing into single “pinchpoint” of culverts that run below infrastructure along the west side of E. Hartsdale Avenue.
“It’s not an insignificant amount of flow, and as most people who have seen the area know, there’s not an existing well-defined water course to convey it,” said Seeney.
According to the firm’s analysis of historical topographic maps of the region from the past century, this drainage stream along E. Hartsdale Avenue was historically wider and more defined, but grew increasingly narrow and more restricted in the wake of infrastructural developments that occurred over the mid to late 20th century. As a result, the existing culverts along E. Hartsdale Avenue often struggle to process the entirety of the region’s drainage, leading to backups and flooding.
“We recognized that there’s a need to address conveyance,” said Seeney. “We’re at a very small amount of capacity given the flow that we’re experiencing.”
Identifying Central Park Avenue and E. Hartsdale Avenue of the Hartsdale Brook region as particularly problematic areas of stormwater overflow, AKRF presented redevelopment proposals for short-term countermeasures against stormwater inundation as well as larger-scale mitigation options for major stormwater and flooding events over the long term.
Currently, the capacity of Central Park Avenue’s drainage system along Four Corners can only process about half the flow rate of smaller-scale potential stormwater events projected to occur in the short term. To address this, AKRF proposed installing a series of culverts to channel stormwater out of the intersection, which the firm estimates will cost roughly $4-5 million. The town board is pursuing federal and state grants to support funding of this development.
Similarly, from a 100-year storm perspective, the firm proposed installing comparatively larger and deeper culverts along Central Park Avenue and E. Hartsdale Avenue, connected by a series of wide channels that would run along the border between Scarsdale Country Club’s golf course and the buildings on the east side of Central Park Avenue. Given the larger scope of the project, Seeney estimated a cost within the $40-50 million range.
In addressing smaller-scale stormwater issues along E. Hartsdale Avenue, AKRF proposed to use the golf course’s Hartsdale Lake as an outlet for floodwater retention through various modifications to the lake’s depth.
“This approach that would provide about 4 feet of flood storage would reduce the peak flow at that E. Hartsdale pinchpoint system by over half,” said Seeney. “Again, that still puts us at a position where the flow to that system exceeds the capacity of that pinchpoint.”
The county is expected to make a decision on the funding of these proposals next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.