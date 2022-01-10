Though she has left the Greenburgh Town Board after serving since 1992, 81-year-old Diana Juettner of Ardsley will remain a permanent presence at Anthony F. Veteran Park.
The town board passed a resolution at its Dec. 13 meeting naming the lounge at the park’s Multipurpose Center the Diana D. Juettner Lounge. For 29 years, Juettner was liaison to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Council and to the commissioner of parks and recreation. At the meeting, Juettner’s last, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Gerard Byrne presented a video featuring some of the people whose lives she touched.
During the parks department’s annual year-end meeting Dec. 1, Byrne had presented Juettner with the commissioner’s Community Service Award, and revealed that the glass-enclosed lounge would be named after her.
At the board meeting, each council member spoke of Juettner’s contributions to Greenburgh. The list of projects she either initiated or supported was long. Town Supervisor Paul Feiner led off with a roundup: “The Multipurpose Center probably never would have been built. The town library [reconstruction] probably would never have happened. Open space expansion. Our triple-A bond rating. The [Greenburgh] Nature Center. Building affordable housing.”
He also credits Juettner with bringing him into the 20th century. “I was very pleased with my typewriter. She made me an internet and email addict. She said, ‘You’re going to really like it.’”
Juettner confided in an interview Dec. 21, “Paul also took a vote that he wasn’t letting me off the board.”
At the Dec. 13 meeting, each council member addressed Juettner with gratitude and shared their reminiscences, and several politicians delivered messages remotely. Common themes emerged: her ability to listen, willingness to advise new council members and, especially, her love of the Dobbs Ferry Diner.
During her tenure, Juettner was liaison to so many different groups at one time or another. “Sometimes I’m mind-boggled myself,” she said. At the time of her departure, in addition to parks and rec, she was liaison to the Greenburgh Public Library, Historic Land and Preservation Board, Computer Policy Committee and the town attorney’s office.
Her interests, in and outside of politics, have always been eclectic. She pushed for the Greenburgh Public Library to be rebuilt “because I love libraries and books.” She involved herself in the purchase of enough acreage to triple the amount of parkland owned by the town because “I like parks.”
Signing up her two children for Little League softball and baseball led to her “somehow” becoming commissioner of the Ardsley Little League’s girls softball program. In truth, she said, “I was an avid, avid baseball fan. I was aYankees fan till Steinbrenner fired Yogi Berra. Then I went to the Mets and stayed there.”
A nonpracticing attorney with an interest in elder law, Juettner has taught at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry for more than 30 years, beginning as an adjunct. She has taken her turn as chair of the Department of Social Sciences, and is now a professor in the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, teaching legal studies, conflict management, and state and local government studies.
“My mother said, ‘You’re like parsley; you’re into everything,’” Juettner summed up.
In his message to Juettner, County Executive George Latimer informed her, “Your fan club extends beyond Greenburgh,” and County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky called her “the town treasure.”
Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, who served on the town board twice during Juettner’s tenure, complimented her on doing it better, terming her “a great stateswoman and a great person.”
Newer board members Ellen Hendrickx and Gina Jackson both assured Juettner that they would continue asking for her wisdom. Hendrickx still wants to have a cup of coffee with her at the Dobbs Diner, and Jackson promised, “I will still call you at 7:45 in the morning, I will still call you on the way home.”
Francis Sheehan, who, with Feiner, has served the longest alongside Juettner, became emotional, recounting knocking on 4,000 doors during her first campaign, in brutal summer heat, as Juettner took time to have conversations with Greenburgh residents in their homes. “That’s why she was never defeated,” he added. “Her heart is so big.”
Sheehan continued, “I hope she stays around … as a matter of fact, this afternoon she called me, and said, ‘Francis, I’m going to teach you how to meditate!’” He continued, ”I’m going to miss you on the dais … but I’m not going to let you get away.”
Juettner’s plate will never be empty. “When I slow down long enough, I will write a book,” she half-promised.
Asked if she’ll miss sitting for three hours at the next board meeting, Juettner didn’t hesitate to reply, “No.”
