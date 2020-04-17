A Maplewood Road resident reported April 13 she was in her bedroom when she heard a loud crash. She said she walked into the living room and saw a tree had come through the roof. The Hartsdale Fire Department, Con Edison and the building department responded. Police on the scene reported the fallen tree came from a neighbor’s yard. The resident escaped injury but will not be allowed to return to the house until repairs are completed.
Tree falls on mail truck
Police responded to Wyndham Road on a report of a fallen tree that landed on a U.S. Postal Service mail truck during a storm on April 13. The driver, who called for help, said while traveling northbound on Old Army Road, the tree more than 3 feet in diameter fell on his truck. He was not injured. Due to severely high winds, the tree was uprooted and landed on secondary wires to a Wyndham Road residence as well as the mail truck. The homeowner was aware of the incident and was outside taking pictures. Police were unable to speak to him because of the danger of more trees and heavy branches falling in the area. S&J Tow Co. delivered a USPS truck to the mail carrier, who transferred the contents of the first truck to the second truck. Police set up cones and barricades at the intersection of Old Army Road and Cotswald Way and at the intersection of Wyndham and Overton.
Branches hit cars
A Chatterton Parkway resident reported a large tree branch from her neighbor’s yard came down during a storm on April 13. The branch hit the front driver’s side of her car, which was parked on Dykman Street. Police moved the tree branch to the side of the road. The highway department was notified to remove the branch from the roadway.
Police responded April 13 to Yale Road on a report of a snapped tree limb that landed on a car parked in the driveway. According to the caller, the tree was old and rotting and he already notified town officials of its condition.
Another resident at the same address reported at the same time his car, also parked in the driveway, was damaged by a utility pole that snapped. The car’s hood and front passenger window were damaged. Two separate reports were filed.
Open doors
While on patrol conducting routine store checks April 10, police saw an open door in the back of Boston Market on S. Central Avenue. They saw no sign of forced entry. As additional units arrived on scene police entered the store to check the interior and found nothing had been tampered with. The alarm company was contacted to notify the person who had the key, then police secured the rear door and left the scene.
Police responded to Friday’s on S. Central Avenue April 13 on a report of an open front door. The front door was unsecured; patrol entered with a detective and found no sign of forced entry. The interior was checked, and nothing appeared suspicious. Police contacted the key holder to secure the door.
Man scammed
A CVS employee on N. Central Avenue alerted police on April 10 of an older man trying to buy numerous gift cards. The employee thought the man was being scammed. Police spoke with the man, who said he received multiple calls from an unknown individual ordering him to purchase gift cards because his wife is in danger in California. The man bought gift cards worth $600 at the same CVS on April 9, but the employee wouldn’t let him buy any more when the man returned April 10. Police advised the man he was the victim of a scam. He used his Wells Fargo credit card to purchase the gift cards, and could not provide police any information about the scammer, not even a phone number. The victim, who lives in White Plains, was advised to follow up with White Plains police regarding the threats made against his wife.
Glued locks
A Highpoint Drive man reported April 11 someone damaged the locks on the doors of his apartment. He told police he had left his residence, then returned to find the keyholes had been filled with glue. He said he had some issues with a neighbor regarding the neighbor bringing a dog into the building. Dogs are not allowed. It was his contention the neighbor was responsible for the glued locks. Police spoke with the neighbor, who agreed he and the reporting party had a confrontation. He said the dog belonged to his girlfriend and was only an occasional visitor. He denied knowledge of glued locks, nor did he have any idea who might have done it. While there are no cameras in the building hallways, the neighbor has a Ring security bell, but he said it doesn’t work and is only there as a deterrent. The building superintendent said he would replace the locks the next day. A police report was made for the caller to give to the apartment building board.
Identity theft
A Cross Hill Road man called police April 13 to report he was the victim of identity theft. He said he received three credit cards in the mail with his name on accounts he did not open. He called the three banks that had issued the cards and was advised to destroy the cards. A hold was placed on his account to stop further fraudulent activity.
This report is based on official reports and material from the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of April 4 through April 14.
