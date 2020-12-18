Police spoke with a Poe Street resident Dec. 9 about a suspicious incident that happened at the caller’s house. She said a month earlier a young man approached her at home and said his package was shipped to the wrong address. He asked about a specific house number on the street; the woman responded she’s lived on the street for a long time and there was no such address. He left. On Dec. 7, she received an unknown package. The young man turned up and said it was his. She described a male in his late teens, riding a black bicycle and carrying a black backpack. Before she handed over the package, she wrote down the tracking number, which she gave to police. A report was made.
No check
An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident called police Dec. 8 to report she was a fraud victim. She told police she put a check payable to a friend in the amount of $900 into a mailbox on Nov. 30 in the city of Yonkers. On Dec. 8 her friend told her she never received the check. The bank reported the check was cashed and the money withdrawn from the woman’s account. According to bank records, the check was altered to make it payable to an “Allysha Malave,” but that was not a person the Hartsdale woman had ever heard of. The bank closed her account and opened a new one for her, and is doing an internal investigation.
Eyeglass frames, lenses lifted from CVS
The optical manager of the CVS on S. Central Avenue called police Dec. 9 to report seven pairs of eyeglass frames and two boxes of Alcon brand eye contacts were stolen the day before from the store’s optical department. The theft was discovered while checking inventory. The manager valued the stolen merchandise at $1,913.38. Surveillance video shows a woman with black hair wearing a tan coat, dark pants and a dark shirt removing frames from display racks and unlocked drawers where the contacts are stored. Nothing was damaged. Another woman with braids wearing gray pants accompanied the thief. The store manager is hoping the perpetrator can be identified and apprehended and he said he would press criminal charges should that happen.
Police responded to the CVS on N. Central Avenue Dec. 10 on a report of two men entering the store who went directly to the medication aisle and began grabbing handfuls of bottles before leaving without paying. An employee said he saw the men get into a white GMC pickup truck and head south on N. Central Avenue, but he didn’t see the license plate number. The employee said he was unable at that time to do an inventory and could not say exactly what was taken. He estimated it was about $200 worth of assorted pain relief and allergy medications. Video surveillance of the area was given to police. The store will take action if a suspect is identified and apprehended.
Cleaners mistaken for burglars
A possible burglary in progress was reported at the Trustco Bank on E. Hartsdale Avenue Dec. 10. The caller said he saw two men enter the back of the bank carrying a crowbar. When police arrived they found two men inside the bank. One was vacuuming and the other changing garbage bags. The men identified themselves and said they work for the bank’s cleaning service. They showed keys they had been given to enter the bank. No further action was taken.
Business burglaries
A laundry attendant at the Wash Up Laundromat on S. Central Avenue reported Dec. 11 she wasn’t sure she had set the alarm when she locked up the store the night before. When she returned to work in the morning she saw the glass front door was smashed and it was clear someone had entered. On arrival, police were told four metal locking cash boxes assigned to the four laundromat attendants were taken from the back office. The contents of each box was estimated at $400. Police are reviewing surveillance video of the establishment and neighboring businesses. Similar events were reported happening overnight and are being investigated by the city of Yonkers.
Police went to the Coin Exchange on S. Central Avenue Dec. 11 at the owner’s request for a premise check. On arrival they saw the front door of the business shattered. The owner was contacted. He said the alarm went off around 2 a.m., but he thought it was a false alarm. He went to the store to meet with police to survey the damage. Detectives were notified and a crime scene set up. Police began to canvass the area. They were unable to say if the burglary at the Coin Exchange is related to the Wash Up Laundromat burglary. A car possibly involved in the incident was recorded on the license plate reader traveling in the area of Fort Hill Road and Central Avenue. The two burglaries are under investigation.
Somebody likes Corona
A store manager of the CVS on N. Central Avenue reported Dec. 11 two unknown men entered the store and went straight to the beer aisle where one of them picked up two 12-pack packages of Corona Ale and one 12-pack of Corona Seltzer. The pair left the store without paying, got into a tan Infiniti and headed south on Central Avenue. Police canvassed the area with multiple units but were unable to locate the getaway car. The stolen items are valued at $61.97.
Angry boyfriend arrested
Police responded to an apartment on N. Washington Avenue Dec. 11 after a resident said she argued with her boyfriend about his mental health. She said they were outside and he kicked the passenger side mirror of her car, breaking it. That’s when she called police. She said she didn’t want him arrested but wanted a welfare check because she thinks he needs help. While officers were on scene, she noticed other damage to her car, notably three tires were punctured. Inside, she saw he’d burned a hole in her new couch. The boyfriend, Michael Charles, was located and placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters charged with second degree criminal mischief.
Scammer steals identity of a dead man
A Tanglewood Road resident Dec. 14 told police she received a letter from the Department of Labor requesting information to provide unemployment benefits for her husband who died in February. The widow’s late husband owned a company in the Bronx where the woman is still employed. She also got a credit card bill from Target in the amount of $450 in the name of her late husband. She said he never had a Target credit card when he was alive. She has notified her credit bureaus and an alert was put in place.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, was compiled from official information.
