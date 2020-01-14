Oh, what a year it was…
Greenburgh had a rare taste of contested election in 2019. After the death of Councilman Kevin Morgan in April, Fairview resident Gina Jackson and Hartsdale resident Eric Zinger vied for both Morgan’s vacant seat and the seat occupied by Councilman Ken Jones, who also ran to hold his seat. Judith Beville, who served since January 2008 as the town’s clerk, was also up for re-election and faced off with Maria Portilla, who, unlike Beville, was endorsed by the Greenburgh Democratic Committee.
An ethics complaint was filed against Jones in early June prior to the election, stating that Jones should have recused himself from any town decisions involving The Bozeman Law Firm, as recommended by a board of ethics decision in 2018. Jones was the town board’s liaison to the Greenburgh Housing Authority, which oversees all housing in Greenburgh. The Bozeman Law Firm represented the housing authority. In May 2019, Jones voted to authorize the supervisor to enter into a municipal fee agreement with the Manhattan Avenue Senior LLC and into a tax exemption agreement with the nonprofit Manhattan Avenue Senior Housing Development Fund Corp. for the benefit of the for-profit Manhattan Avenue Senior LLC.
In the three-way contest, Democratic incumbent Jones and newcomer Jackson were the top vote-getters in the Democratic primary, leaving Zinger of Hartsdale to concede his quest for a seat on the council. Jackson took 2,706 votes, or 41% of the votes cast, followed by Jones with 2,426 votes, or 37%. Trailing them both was Zinger with 1,458 votes, which is 22% of the total 6,590 votes cast.
Beville bested Portilla in the contest for town clerk with 1,947, or 52% of the 3,722 votes cast.
In May, Edgemont resident Lucas Cioffi announced at an Edgemont Community Council meeting his plan to run as an Independent against 28-year incumbent Paul Feiner. This was Cioffi’s first run for political office, with a campaign focused on implementing more open systems of governance and recusing himself from Edgemont’s incorporation effort.
On election night, Feiner bested Cioffi with 10,983 votes to Cioffi’s 5,193 votes. Cioffi did significantly well in this home hamlet of Edgemont, winning the votes of 1,524 to Feiner’s 361 votes.
Edgemont incorporation
Mirroring a similar effort in 2017, the Edgemont Incorporation Committee filed an incorporation petition with the town clerk in May. Beville accepted the petition on the spot and provided receipt of the committee’s $6,000 check. Submitting the petition to the town clerk was a rushed affair, as earlier that month New York State Sen. James Skoufis introduced a bill that would change village incorporation law to allow for a town supervisor to have more jurisdiction in approving or denying a petition beyond the current constraints. The bill would also expand the reach of the referendum, allowing all residents within the town to vote on the unincorporated area’s move to incorporate.
A public notice was posted in June on the town of Greenburgh’s website, announcing a July 16 date for the Edgemont incorporation petition hearing at Greenburgh Town Hall, but due to a misunderstanding between Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Town Attorney Timothy Lewis and Town Clerk Beville, a public notice was posted on June 10 for a July 16 public hearing date. But, according to law, a petition hearing must happen no less than 20 days, and no more than 30 days after the date of the posting and first publication of the notice. Because the notice was posted June 10, the July 16 hearing date would be six days over the time allowed by law to issue notice about a public hearing.
On June 11, the postings were removed from each location and the website was amended. On June 16, Beville posted new notices on the outside of the front door of each school and the bulletin board at ShopRite.
A standing room only crowd filled Greenburgh Town Hall July 16, with six petition objections filed, with five objectors speaking at the hearing. Feiner refused to hear testimony from those objecting to others who posed objections to the petition. Instead, he closed the hearing and exited through the back door when EIC President Jeff Sherwin attempted to speak.
At the end of July, Feiner rendered the EIC’s newest petition legally insufficient, calling his decision a “slam dunk.”
Feiner said the petition failed to include an accurate list of regular inhabitants, included signatures before the petition’s submittal, failed to include a metes and bounds description of the proposed incorporated area and lacked common certainty in the proposed territory.
At the end of August, the Edgemont Incorporation Committee filed an Article 78 calling Feiner’s actions against pro-incorporation constituents a “scorched earth campaign to derail democracy.” Feiner, invoking his “slam dunk” analogy, said he would be amazed if the EIC won the court case to allow for a referendum.
The Article 78 was filed with the New York State Supreme Court in White Plains with Judge Susan Cacace presiding over the case. In 2017, Cacace rejected Feiner’s motion to dismiss the Article 78 filing against the town of Greenburgh and deemed the 2017 petition legally sufficient according to New York State Village Law.
On the heels of the EIC’s second Article 78 petition filing in New York State Supreme Court, the town of Greenburgh attempted to recover out-of-pocket court costs totaling $32,405 from the Edgemont Incorporation Committee.
Sherwin said the EIC was actively collecting cash to cover the expenses and if the group couldn’t figure out how to get the funds, he said they should begin to question whether or not Edgemont should actually be a village.
Old Colony Road development
In January 2018, Zappico Construction brought multiple development concepts to the Greenburgh Planning Board, detailing a plan to build 10 houses on a 2.6-acre site on Old Colony and Pipeline roads in Edgemont. One year later, the Hawthorne developer reduced the concept to four houses, all on Old Colony Road, and submitted a formal application to the planning board. In April, Brian Zappi, consulting vice president of Zappico Construction, met with the Greenburgh Planning Board to discuss plans for four houses, but the board raised multiple concerns about the proposal, including water drainage and runoff, traffic sightlines and tree removal. Residents in the area were concerned about the possible development’s effect on traffic and water runoff associated with winter icing conditions on Pipeline Road, a major thoroughfare for Edgemont residents that connects the hamlet to the Hartsdale train station. Zappico planned to remove 70 trees from the site and pipe an intermittent drainage ditch, which would then feed into the 18-inch drainage pipe on Pipeline Road.
In a public hearing in June, Zappi told the planning board the drainage ditch snaking through the property was servicing the entire watershed above Old Colony Road and the sediment was building up in the diagonal 18-inch pipe off of Pipeline Road, causing significant flooding. Part of Zappico’s plan would be to eliminate the diagonal part of the pipe that jutted out into its property and pipe the water directly into a manhole on Pipeline Road. The public hearing was postponed to July, but when the hearing finally took place, the board said it had received an email from the applicant requesting a postponement on the continuation of the public hearing. The project is adjourned to an unspecified date until the Department of Public Works’ engineers and Zappico can come to an agreement on next steps.
Glendale sidewalk
At the end of July, the Greenburgh Highway Department started an in-house construction effort to renovate the Glendale Road sidewalk with future plans to repave and increase the elevation of the roadway. The sidewalk was a heavily trafficked route for students and parents walking to the Greenville School from Longview Drive and is also the only route for cars going to and from school, which accommodates 549 students from kindergarten through sixth grade.
For weeks, orange cones and barricades lined the edge of the newly paved asphalt sidewalk. Due to the increase of the sidewalk’s width, the town had to also increase the sidewalk’s height. New curbstones on the walkway jutted upward almost one and a half feet from the roadway, making it precarious for pedestrians walking near the edge of the sidewalk.
At a town board meeting in September, Feiner said Glendale Road would be repaved during the Rosh Hashanah holiday when Greenville School would be closed for the four-day weekend. It didn’t happen, because Feiner said “people would be offended.”
According to a town engineer, the sidewalk recurbing was done because the road was slated to be repaved and the sidewalk’s heightened curb stone condition was temporary, created by the anticipated widening of the sidewalk.
Initial steps to repave Glendale Road began on Columbus Day weekend and were completed by Oct. 17.
Underhill Road
In September 2017 the Greenburgh Town Board voted unanimously to accept a $3 million bid from New Jersey-based contractor J. Fletcher Creamer & Sons Inc. to clean out and line with cement about 10,500 linear feet of a 6-inch cast iron water pipe and 6,500 linear feet of an 8-inch pipe in Phase 1 of a three-phase project to rehabilitate buried water mains in the Greenburgh consolidated water district.
Underhill Road in Edgemont had been troubled with water flow issues due to water main sediment buildup. The tuberculation was hindering firefighters in the Greenville Fire District from getting adequate water pressure to fight fires.
In July 2018, temporary pipes were installed to bypass the water main that serves Underhill Road, Stoneybrook Lane, Rockhill Lane, Oxford Lane, Clayton Road and Evandale Road.
Through the spring and summer of 2018 an issue arose with the pH level of the newly placed cement mortar lining in pipes in the Knollwood section of the town, which delayed the start of the project to reline the Underhill Road water main.
A test with the lining was conducted on a portion of the water main on Rockhill Lane last fall, but the same pH issues did not occur. By September 2018, the town modified its work schedule to work only on Rockhill Lane and it lifted the temporary pipes to protect them from winter weather.
Over the winter, engineers worked on a solution to resolve the pH imbalance in the Underhill Road section of pipe and temporary pipes went back up in April, with a plan to finish work by mid-July. By late August, however, temporary pipes were still providing drinking water to residents. At a town board meeting in September, Department of Public Works Commissioner Victor Carosi apologized for the lack of communication with residents during the project’s temporary halt and said the project would end in November.
After a year and a half struggle to reline the water main on Underhill Road, the newly relined water main was activated in November.
Fort Hill, Ardsley Roads stop light
In August, a preliminary traffic study by Hawthorne-based traffic consultant Provident Design Engineering found that converting the Fort Hill and Ardsley roads intersection from a four-way stop to a signalized traffic stop would be the best option to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow at the site.
According to the 105-page report, installing a signalized light at the four-lane intersection would significantly cut delays and limit the obstruction of drivers’ sight lines due to vegetation and fences.
In September, a turbulent public meeting sponsored by the Southern Greenville Association took place, with many Edgemont residents expressing concerns over the preliminary draft traffic study. A majority objected outright to having a signalized stop light installed.
Feiner said the town wasn’t committed to adding a traffic light at the intersection and said the town would gather community feedback before obtaining an official recommendation from the traffic consultant.
In late September, Feiner notified residents that a Greenburgh police captain suggested creating a new crossing guard position at the intersection. If approved, the crossing guard would be paid $13,075 a year to assist children at the intersection on the way to and from school.
New recommendations from the traffic consultant are still pending.
4 Corners
In August, Commissioner of Community Development and Conservation Garrett Duquesne met with members of the Four Corners Land Use Citizens Committee to announce seven respondents to an RFP released in April, which would commission a consultant to analyze both the traffic and flooding concerns at the Four Corners intersection of Central and Hartsdale avenues. One hundred and fifty thousand dollars was budgeted for the study and AKRF, Chazen and Nelson & Pope were recommended for interviews with the town board. AKRF was chosen by the board and is carrying out the analysis.
2020 budget
In December the town board passed both the town’s tentative operating budgets and capital budget.
Feiner released the tentative budget in October, for the 2020 fiscal year, with a “zero percent tax hike in both the townwide and town-outside budget.”
In an email to residents in November, Feiner inaccurately stated the 2020 budget did not include an increase to the town tax levy. Originally, the total real property tax levy for town-outside and townwide budgets saw an increase from last year. The town-outside tax levy rose $1.3 million from last year to $60.5 million from $59.2 million. The townwide tax levy rose $291,582 to $9.6 million from $9.3 million, respectively. In November, Feiner proposed a tax rate reduction and a tax levy freeze for the 2020 town budget, with real property taxes in the townwide and town-outside budgets staying stagnant at $9.3 million and $59.2 million, respectively. The tax rate will decrease 2.19% from 2019.
Unincorporated Greenburgh residents saw appropriations for the B budget jump from $81.6 million to $88.3 million in 2020, an increase just below $7 million. Key changes in the adopted budget included $150,000 in additional funds to comply with the minimum wage increases approved by the state legislature, a new police discovery unit to comply with the state’s new mandate to allow evidence to be turned over to the district attorney and defense within 15 days, $50,000 for speed reduction initiatives, such as digital speeding signs and speed humps, and an extra $5.5 million added to the already $7 million set aside for a police headquarters and court house revamp.
The townwide and town-outside debt balance as of December 2019 was $94.3 million, with $9.8 million due in 2020. The $6.5 million Fortress Bible Church settlement — which taxes from Greenburgh's unincorporated section have been covering in installments since 2015 — had a $2.75 million balance as of December 2019 with $550,000 due in 2020. The capital budget allocated $17.7 million to fulfill the town’s infrastructure needs, a decrease of $291,288 from 2019. The capital budget included $2 million for road resurfacing and $1 million for curbing rehabilitation. One million six hundred thousand dollars was allocated for pedestrian safety improvements, a $610,000 increase from 2019. And $150,000 was allocated for a traffic signal at Fort Hill and Ardsley roads, as well as $125,000 for a work order system.
Pedestrian accidents
Multiple pedestrian collisions occurred in Greenburgh in 2019. In October, two boys, ages 11 and 14, were walking toward Sacred Heart Church in the crosswalk on Central Park Avenue at Lawton Avenue when a 2006 Hyundai Sonata struck them. The children were transported to Westchester Medical Center, which listed the 14-year-old in critical but stable condition and the 11-year-old in stable condition.
In November, a 49-year-old driver from Edgemont hit a 67-year-old Edgemont resident on Fort Hill Road, just south of the intersection of Underhill Road. The pedestrian was transported to Westchester Medical Center and died that evening. Police Chief Brian Ryan said police learned that, prior to the accident, the pedestrian was walking along the grassy shoulder on the west side of Fort Hill Road in a northerly direction toward Underhill Road. In a post on the social media site NextDoor, Feiner said he hadn’t heard about the need for a sidewalk on Fort Hill Road until recently, when a Greenville School sixth-grader made a presentation to the town board that month. During an April town board meeting, Edgemont Community Council president Bob Bernstein told the town board that Fort Hill Road, between Ardsley and Underhill roads, was the “most dangerous place to walk in Edgemont today.” Bernstein has been a vocal advocate for sidewalks in Edgemont since the early 2000s.
During a capital budget public hearing, Bernstein asked the board to immediately allocate funds in the capital budget for a request for proposal (RFP) for an engineering study. The study would look at the viability of a sidewalk and other pedestrian enhancements on Fort Hill Road from Ardsley Road to Underhill Road.
Feiner said he supported issuing an RFP and increasing funding for a sidewalk at the location because “there is nothing more important than public safety.”
