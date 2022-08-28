Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A Scarsdale resident went to police headquarters Aug. 17 and said she was contacted in June by “Steve Carter,” who said he represents a grocery store and she was specially selected to participate in a customer service evaluation. For her efforts, she would be compensated $400. He said a check for $2,000 would arrive in her mailbox and she was to deposit it into her bank account, keeping $400 for herself and using the remaining money to purchase gift cards and send him the cards’ information.

She told police the check arrived as promised in the mail and she followed all instructions. Five days later her bank informed her the check was fraudulent and funds that were withdrawn from her account since depositing the check could not be recovered. Police provided her with a police report for her bank and left messages for “Steve Carter.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.