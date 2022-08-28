A Scarsdale resident went to police headquarters Aug. 17 and said she was contacted in June by “Steve Carter,” who said he represents a grocery store and she was specially selected to participate in a customer service evaluation. For her efforts, she would be compensated $400. He said a check for $2,000 would arrive in her mailbox and she was to deposit it into her bank account, keeping $400 for herself and using the remaining money to purchase gift cards and send him the cards’ information.
She told police the check arrived as promised in the mail and she followed all instructions. Five days later her bank informed her the check was fraudulent and funds that were withdrawn from her account since depositing the check could not be recovered. Police provided her with a police report for her bank and left messages for “Steve Carter.”
Selling tobacco to minors
Omar M. Amrat, 52, was arrested Aug. 17 charged with selling tobacco to a male minor under the age of 18 at the tobacco shop on E. Hartsdale Avenue. No further information about the arrest was provided.
Suspicious man
A security guard at an apartment building on S. Central Avenue told police Aug. 17 that a very tall man wearing a blue long sleeve T-shirt and black-and-white striped pants was seen on a tenant’s Ring camera feed walking around specific areas of the building, possibly casing tenants’ bicycles. No property was damaged and no bicycles were stolen. The guard, who said he’s worked at the building for 10 years, did not recognize the man and said not all tenants secure their bicycles. He gave police a photo related to the incident and a report was made.
Tried to steal oil ?
Police responded to a call from Fountain Diner on S. Central Avenue Aug. 19. On arrival, police spoke with the owner who said a man in a white van pulled up to the fenced area where used cooking oil is stored, grabbed a metal pole that is used as a locking mechanism on the fence, and placed the pole into the ground so he could create a separation in the fence. When he was unable to get through the fence, he got back into the van and left the area. No oil was stolen. An employee told the owner a man went into the business earlier that day inquiring about paying cash to purchase the oil. It’s unknown if these incidents are related.
Ticketmaster scam
A Fountain Avenue resident Aug. 19 reported he thought he bought Yankee tickets on Ticketmaster but when he went on the site to confirm his purchase, he didn’t see it. He searched online for Ticketmaster customer service, called a number and spoke with a man named “Michael” who advised him to purchase two gift cards from Target for $300 to obtain his tickets. He followed instructions and only realized it was a scam when “Michael” instructed him to buy a third card. He called Target and was told the cards were not used and his purchase would be refunded. Meanwhile he called his bank and canceled his credit card.
Fraudulent check
A Delhi Road resident reported Aug. 20 she’s out $22,000 after a check she wrote and mailed to a roofing company for about $2,000 was intercepted and changed. The roofer said he never received the check, and the woman’s bank reportedly said it was cashed by someone for $22,000. The woman told police she tried to communicate with the bank but was unsuccessful. Police urged her to make that contact and provided her with a report.
Misbehaving client
On Aug. 20, a receptionist at Westchester ENT on S. Central Avenue reported a potential patient on the phone became irate and abusive after being told she couldn’t get an immediate appointment. The receptionist said the caller threatened to show up and force her way in to see the doctor. The receptionist gave police the caller’s name and phone number from the phone call history. Police contacted the caller who said she was ill and recently hospitalized and needed to see an ENT doctor quickly. She told police she didn’t like the receptionist’s attitude. Police advised her she isn’t welcome at the practice and would not be accepted as a new patient.
Found purse
A W. Hartsdale Avenue caller told police Aug. 20 he ordered DoorDash and, on arrival, the delivery driver informed him of a purse left on the trunk of his car, parked in his driveway. Police opened the purse and identified its owner. Attempts to reach that person were unsuccessful and the purse was brought to headquarters to be held in safekeeping.
Arrested
Cristian L. Cintron, 26, was arrested Aug. 22 on S. Central Avenue, charged with grand larceny. No further information was available.
Don’t use my driveway
A Sherwood Place woman Aug. 22 told police she argued with a stranger about using her driveway as a turnaround on her dead-end street. During the argument, he threatened to come back and burn down her house. She noted his license plate number and took his picture, which she gave to the police. It's unknown if the driver is the registered owner of the car, and no listing came back for the phone number of the registered owner. A report was made of the incident.
Truck causes damage
A Lynwood Road resident Aug. 22 reported a delivery truck drove onto their property and damaged their landscaping. Flowers and the sprinkler system were destroyed, and police said the damage was significant. Video footage revealed the name of a company stenciled on the suspected truck. The homeowner has emailed the company requesting full compensation.
No note?
A woman went to headquarters Aug. 22 to report that two days earlier she parked her 2007 Honda CR-V in the parking lot where she works on S. Central Avenue, but when she returned to her car, the rear passenger side door was damaged. A note was left on the windshield including an apology and contact information, but when she called, the person was extremely unfriendly and accused her of extortion. Police also tried to call the person but the person didn’t respond.
Thief apprehended
Police went to Marshall’s on N. Central Avenue Aug. 22 on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect was described as rolling a pink suitcase down the aisle of the store filled with merchandise. A loss prevention employee stopped the suspect outside the store and detained him until police arrived. Ellis Larkin, 37, was identified as the thief. The suitcase, which belongs to Marshall’s, was filled with shoes and socks; the total value of the stolen merchandise was $886.61. Larkin was placed under arrest and brought to headquarters for processing. He was released and given a ticket to appear in court Sept. 19.
Dead dog in roadway
Police responded Aug. 22 to the area at Sprain and Underhill roads on a report of an injured dog in the roadway. Police found the dog, a golden retriever, but it was dead, apparently hit by a car. The dog’s owner arrived to claim the dog. She said she would contact the Hartsdale Pet Cemetery to make burial arrangements.
Possible miscommunication
A N. Central Avenue resident reported harassment at her workplace Aug. 22. Her report to police was translated into English from Korean by her daughter, who came to the police station with her. She said she first met the woman she believes is harassing her when the woman was a customer at H Mart and she was an employee there. She said she left H Mart to work at a dental office where she once again encountered the woman, who is a patient at the practice.
The reporting party said she no longer works at the dental office but is now employed by a Korean barbecue restaurant on N. Central Avenue. She said the woman keeps calling her at her new job, inquiring about her work schedule. There were no verbal threats. Her recounting of the communication did not adequately explain why she feels she’s harassed. A report was made for documentation.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22, was compiled from official information.
