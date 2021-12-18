Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed the county’s $2.2 billion 2022 budget, which cuts the county property tax levy by $7 million. It is the third county property tax cut in a row for Latimer, and the largest cut in more than a decade. The cuts impact residents throughout the county to varying degrees based on the state equalization rate and local property assessments, which balances property sizes and values throughout different municipalities. The percentage decrease depends on where you live.
The latest cut brings the county’s total budget cuts to $9 million over the last three years. The county will end the 2021 fiscal year with a $64 million surplus for its reserve fund, which Latimer previously called an upgrade from when he first took office Jan. 1, 2018.
The new budget increases funding for child care, business and jobs, mental health response, environment and public safety, youth and senior services and more.
Latimer signed the operating budget during a livestream event Tuesday, Dec. 14, while he was working from home due a positive COVID-19 test. He said he had mild symptoms and was able to continue his work remotely.
Latimer said “smart and innovative budgeting” enabled county officials to “cut taxes again, find new revenue sources, save and provide needed services to county residents.”
The county will realize nontraditional revenues and savings measures in 2022 that include $200,000 per year in energy-related savings from the Demand Response Contract with utilities, $300,000 per year from a contract negotiated with Airbnb, and savings of $11.4 million due to some 200-plus voluntary employee buyouts in 2020.
The budget also reflects a spending increase that relates to the $94 million in revenue the county will receive as part of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Child care
The 2022 budget contains a total of $38.9 million for child care subsidies, an increase of $10.2 million from 2021 levels ($28.7 million). Income eligibility will expand up to 85% of state median wage, up from $73,000 for a family of four previously, to $89,000 now. The measure also will increase provider rates and reduce the parent contribution from 27% to 10% of income above the poverty level, a 63% decrease.
Jobs and business
Under the 2022 budget, more than 2,000 permanent jobs will continue to be supported by the county. There will be $25 million for economic development, $17 million for nonprofit and religious institution grants and technology assistance, $3 million in workforce training, $3 million in tourism and hospitality support, and $2 million for entrepreneurship.
Mental health
With $6.4 million invested in the county’s new Project Alliance, a first-of-its-kind seamless system of crisis response in the county will be created, enabling law enforcement personnel to collaborate with mental health outlets.
Public safety
The Department of Public Safety total budget is $52.8 million — the largest in county history. The budget will add Spanish-speaking patrol officers, a result of the county administering a police officer exam for Spanish speaking officers in March 2021.
Environment
The budget funds the county’s ever-popular Household Recycling Day (HRD). Four HRD days are planned for 2022. Pre-COVID, the county hosted two HRD events and residents delivered nearly 275,000 pounds of household waste and approximately 37,000 pounds of documents for shredding.
Additionally, major improvements are planned for the Mamaroneck and Yonkers wastewater recovery facilities in 2022. Included for Mamaroneck is $37.5 million for a variety of improvements including nitrogen and phosphorus removal to protect the Long Island Sound, emergency power systems and odor control.
Environmental conservation/transportation
Funds earmarked for conservation and transportation include:
— $31.9 million in appropriations for the purchase of electric hybrid buses for the county’s Bee-Line Bus System;
— $4.3 million to begin the process of electrifying the county’s two bus garages;
— $1 million for the installation of EV charging stations at county facilities; and
— $1.1 million for improvements at the county’s Hilltop Hanover Environmental Education Center.
Health
Funds in the budget will enhance the county Department of Health’s mission of promoting and protecting public health in Westchester, including $6 million to support Healthcare Equity and Access; $4 million to support FQHCs, which are public health centers focused on serving at-risk and underserved populations; $1 million for the county’s Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby Program; $1 million for telehealth programs; and $550,000 allocated for six additional county health care positions, including epidemiologists, biostatisticians and medical data analysts.
Housing
Affordable housing is once again a top priority in the budget, with a combined $50 million included in the capital budget for land acquisition and infrastructure improvements to support the development of affordable housing within Westchester. This represents the largest single year commitment to affordable housing in county history.
In addition, $10 million is allotted for the Small Landlord Rehabilitation Assistance Program to provide money landlords can use to repair, rehabilitate or improve apartment units but, in exchange, the units must remain affordable for a fixed period of time.
Youth
Given the importance of offering safety nets for Westchester’s children and youth, the budget provides $500,000 for the Youth Upliftment Initiative, which will provide opportunities during the weekends and summer hours as alternatives to unsupervised and idle time.
Additionally, there will be a one-time $600,000 allocation to support youth bureaus throughout Westchester County.
Education
To address a lack of volunteers, which is creating a crisis among the emergency responder community, the budget earmarks $500,000 for volunteer firefighter and EMT training reimbursement.
Seniors
The 2022 budget provides $1 million to support Westchester County’s Telehealth Intervention Program for Seniors (TIPS) operation, which encourages older adults to stay on top of their health vitals.
Recreation
A combined $45 million has been allocated for structural improvements at Westchester County Parks’ Ice Casino at Playland and Playland Amusement Park, and the county park at Hilltop Hanover Farm will get $300,000 for staff and educational programs.
The budget also includes $4 million to begin the process of reimagining the Westchester County Center, which has not had a major improvement since the 1980s; an examination of the entertainment space is needed, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Ben Boykin said in a statement released Dec. 14, “The 2022 [capital and operating] budgets put people first and invest in their future, with historic commitments to child care, affordable housing and human services; with creative use of ARPA funds to support small landlords and improve Westchester’s housing stock. [This sets] a bold example for what we can do with the right values and the right leadership.”
— Valerie Abrahams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.