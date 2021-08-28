A steady stream of bikers, walkers and runners made their way behind the podium at just the right moment, proving the point that many of the speakers were making as Westchester County officially opened a new section of the Bronx River Bike Trail between Scarsdale and Hartsdale.
“Our trailways are our most utilized facilities within our entire parks system and having this link completed gives users more ground to get their uninterrupted miles in,” said Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer pointed out how the new section of the bike trail was the latest in a long list of accomplishments by the county to improve its parks and trails that enhance the quality of life for residents and also increase property values around the county.
“Completing the link on the Bronx River Pathway is another example of updating something we already have,” said Latimer. “The trailways have always provided recreational use to our residents and with this beautiful new link, users will be able to break a sweat while taking in the beauty that is the Bronx River Reservation.”
The new 1.6-mile stretch of the trail makes it possible for users to enjoy an 11.2 mile continuous trail along the Bronx River. It was a $6.7 million capital project that began in 2019. The new section required long stretches of retaining walls constructed using native stones, and the county planted 110 native trees as well as native shrubs and perennials to make it blend in with the beautiful natural setting along the river.
— Jim MacLean
