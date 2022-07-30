Amy Paulin trafficking rally photo

Assembly Member Amy Paulin at a rally to support her bills.

 Contributed Photo

Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) announced that six bills to prevent sex trafficking, which she authored, were signed into law July 20 by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Every day, women and girls are forced by sex traffickers to sell themselves to men with expendable income,” Paulin was quoted in a press release. “I’m proud to have authored legislation to combat the illegal sex trafficking industry. These bills require the publicity of critical support services for victims in transportation hubs, as well as training for hotel workers so that they can spot and report trafficking. Sex trafficking is often conducted in plain sight but is not identified, and traffickers depend on lodging and transportation to operate. By reaching victims at these intersections where they can be identified and connected to services, we can offer them a lifeline to safety and freedom. I applaud Governor Hochul for signing these bills into law and for her commitment to ending sex trafficking.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.