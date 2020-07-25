Jamaal Bowman, 44, was declared the winner July 17 over 16-term incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel in the June 23 Democratic primary for the 16th Congressional District, which includes Scarsdale and Edgemont.
Bowman garnered 27,346 votes, or 52%, and had an early lead in the race based on in-person vote tallies, but it took weeks to reach a result because most of the votes were cast by mail-in ballots. Voter turnout in the primary was triple the level of 2018.
Bowman, a former middle school principal and first-time congressional candidate, will appear on the Democratic line in the November general election. He will face off against Patrick McManus of the Conservative Party. No Republican candidate has filed to run in the district, which has been in Democratic hands since 1949.
Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was seeking a 17th term in office. His tally was 22,891, or 43% of total votes cast. He conceded the race in a prepared statement last Friday, saying “the numbers are clear.”
“Serving the people of the Bronx and Westchester in Congress has been the greatest privilege of my life, and what a remarkable 32 years it has been,” Engel said. “I wish Mr. Bowman well as he begins this new chapter in his life … Here in New York’s 16th District, where I have lived since I was a young boy in Eastchester Gardens, we desperately need Washington’s resources at this critical time, and we must continue to fight for them.”
Bowman, 44, said he was ready to get to work “and cause problems for the people maintaining the status quo.”
“From the very beginning, we anchored our campaign in the fight for racial and economic justice. We spoke the truth — about the police, about systemic racism, about inequality — and it resonated in every part of the district,” Bowman said in a statement released July 17. “The world has changed. Congress needs to change too. But if we can take on entrenched power and wealthy interests here in Westchester and the Bronx, then we can do it all across this country.”
Bowman lives in Yonkers and is married with three children.
Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti won the Democratic primary in District 92, which represents unincorporated Greenburgh, including Edgemont. He received 10,054 votes, or 55%, over Jen Williams’ 8,065, which was 45% of the total, and he is likely to be reelected in November since no Republican candidate has filed to run on the ballot in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.