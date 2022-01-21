U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who represents lower Westchester County including Scarsdale and parts of Greenburgh, was arrested Jan. 20 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., while protesting after the U.S. Senate failed to reform the filibuster to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act put forth by Senate Democrats.
According to a statement from U.S. Capitol Police posted on their Twitter feed, around noon “demonstrators started blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the U.S. Capitol.” The police said the demonstrators “refused to move” and after issuing three warnings, the police tweeted, “we are making arrests.” The police later posted an update saying 27 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” and for “violating” U.S. Capitol Police regulations related to “crowd control.”
Bowman’s spokesperson, Marcus Frias, issued a statement Jan. 20 saying Congressman Bowman was taking part in a “non-violent action” about the voting rights bill when he and others — “including faith leaders and youth who have been hunger striking for our democracy” — were arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police.
No further information was available at press time Thursday. This is a developing story.
— Valerie Abrahams
