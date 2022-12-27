On Monday, Dec. 12, Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed the 2023 Westchester County budget. The budget was passed by a 17-0 vote by the County Board of Legislators earlier in the day.
The total budget is $2.365 billion and includes the fourth county property tax cut in a row, reducing the county property tax levy by $6 million.
“We have cut taxes again and have done so while also expanding the programs and services [families] have come to depend on,” Latimer said. “I am proud of this budget, and our collaboration with the Board of Legislators; this is what honest and fair governing is, that is who we are as an administration and as a county.”
Latimer introduced his proposed budget on Nov. 10, and the Board of Legislators began a series of committee meetings and public hearings Nov. 14. Legislators are mandated by the County Charter to review and approve the proposed budgets submitted by the county executive’s office no later than Dec. 27. Before final approval, legislators are allowed to suggest additions to the allocations by the first Monday in December, colloquially called “Adds Day.” No new items can be added to the budget after that point.
On Dec. 6, Chairwoman Catherine Borgia and the Board of Legislators announced their proposed additions. They said the most notable items incorporated in their proposal were the reopening of two mental health clinics; a reduction from 10% to 5% for parent share contributions for families eligible for subsidized child care; $500,000 for neighborhood community health centers in American Rescue Plan Act funds; $750,000 in ARPA funds for Westchester Connects, a partnership with Westchester County Association to increase internet access to residents; funding to establish the Office of Police Accountability; increases to community-based organizations to help fund services; and $350,000 of additional smoking-cessation funding for education and outreach, and to increase coordination with New York state smoking cessation programs.
After hearing feedback from the public, the board committed to working toward items for future budgetary consideration that include reducing Bee-Line ParaTransit fees; Zero Waste initiatives; and Access to Counsel, a legal services program for tenants fighting eviction.
“I was honored to be a part of this budget process,” Erika Pierce, county legislator for District 2, said. “Sitting on the Budget Committee, especially as a new legislator, provided me with a real opportunity to see firsthand the depth and breadth of all the county does for its residents. It is largely a road map to our values: from child care to housing, from mental health to emergency services, to investments in our infrastructure including our parks, this budget is all about making the lives of Westchester residents better.”
Pierce added, “At the same time, it also addresses our need for a fiscally responsible county. We continue to catch up on critical maintenance of our infrastructure, have caught up on our various union contracts and have greatly improved our fund balance, all while continuing to reduce the county’s property tax levy.”
Though both Latimer and Pierce were enthusiastic about what had been accomplished together on the budget, the Board of Legislators and the county executive do not see eye to eye on every issue. On Monday, Latimer vetoed a bill, approved by the legislators by an 11-6 margin on Nov. 28, that would have banned the sale of all flavored tobacco products in the county. Latimer said while the bill was a sincere effort to reduce tobacco usage, there were unintended consequences that had led to considerable opposition from those who said their communities would be negatively impacted by such a ban.
Latimer said the county would instead fund a $3 million public education campaign and a multilevel program to ensure improved enforcement of the existing age limit to purchase tobacco.
