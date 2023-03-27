David Imamura photo

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins with David Imamura and his wife at the newly elected county legislator’s swearing in March 16.

 Akiko Wakao Austin (@akikowakaoaustin) Photo

David Imamura, the first Asian American legislator of Westchester County, was sworn in at Greenburgh Public Library on March 16. He ran unopposed in a special election held Feb. 28 and will replace District 12 Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, who was elected to the New York State Assembly earlier this year.

“As I join my colleagues, I believe we must continue to help the people who cannot help themselves. It is not right that in one of the wealthiest counties in America, we also have some of the greatest concentrations of poverty in America,” Imamura said to those gathered at the event.

