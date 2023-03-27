David Imamura, the first Asian American legislator of Westchester County, was sworn in at Greenburgh Public Library on March 16. He ran unopposed in a special election held Feb. 28 and will replace District 12 Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, who was elected to the New York State Assembly earlier this year.
“As I join my colleagues, I believe we must continue to help the people who cannot help themselves. It is not right that in one of the wealthiest counties in America, we also have some of the greatest concentrations of poverty in America,” Imamura said to those gathered at the event.
“While I may be the first Asian American county legislator, I promise I will not be the last, and promise you that together we will make a Westchester that is fair, more affordable and a place that is open to all.”
Imamura was joined by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, State Sen. Shelley Mayer and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Ambassador Mikio Mori, Consulate General of Japan in New York, was also present.
The 12th county legislative district encompasses portions of the town of Greenburgh, including Edgemont, Hartsdale, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson and Irvington.
Legislator Imamura will finish out the remainder of the 2022-23 legislative term and will need to run again later this year to retain the seat for the 2024-25 term.
Imamura previously served as chair of the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission. He helped pass the Immigrant Protection Act in 2017 and also played a major role in drafting the Westchester Discriminatory Harassment Law. He is a litigator residing in Irvington with his wife and son.
