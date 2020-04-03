A tax relief bill introduced by Westchester County Executive George Latimer to the county board of legislators this week would defer to July 15 any late fees for payment of county taxes, which are due April 1 but payable by April 30, for taxpayers facing economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The Committee on Budget & Appropriations and the Committee on Legislation are expected to meet at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3, to begin deliberations of the tax relief legislation.
According to Steve Bass, the county’s director of intergovernmental relations, a group of town supervisors will work together to develop a standard set of criteria that would define how a taxpayer would qualify under “economic hardship” to delay paying county taxes to July 15 as well as any late payment penalties.
The legislation would allow a waiver if people could show by April 30 that they lost their jobs or are facing economic hardships due to the pandemic emergency. The county and the towns are expected to work out the specific criteria for affected taxpayers in the next week or so.
Whether the proposed tax relief law will be passed by the county legislators after a public hearing, and whether the town of Greenburgh and Scarsdale will adopt it, is yet to be determined. Under the proposed legislation, no town is required to offer the temporary waiver.
County attorney John Nonna reportedly would be available to help town supervisors and managers understand the bill’s requirements, which the county hopes to define no later than April 20.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, federal and state income tax filing deadlines were extended from April 15 to July 15. This law, if passed, would ease the real property tax burden for many taxpayers in Westchester County. Under normal circumstances, there is a 2% penalty for late payment in the first month after the April 30 due date, and a 5% penalty in June and July. Under the proposed law, the 5% penalty would begin July 16 instead.
“We did have a discussion with the county executive [Wednesday] on late payments on taxes and [he] basically said that he’s ... recommending that they [the legislators] authorize the towns to waive the penalties,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Inquirer on Wednesday, and he said he supports the proposed legislation. “Taxpayers are suffering real hardships and local governments need to help taxpayers out.”
Feiner said he also suggested the county consider letting people pay their taxes in two parts: half before May and the balance in the fall.
“That would be even more helpful,” he said.
“Originally, I anticipated that the county and towns would share the financial losses. … but county is not going to be losing any money because they still want the towns to guarantee them 100% of the taxes, whether we collect it or not. So the town would lose money [if people defer] but my feeling is that I would support doing the hardship provision.”
In an email sent to the Inquirer Thursday, April 2, Scarsdale Deputy Village Manager Robert Cole wrote: “The Village of Scarsdale is aware that Westchester County is … developing legislation that may provide authority for municipalities to provide hardship-based waivers of penalties for the late payment of County Taxes and County District Taxes through July 15, consistent with the extended deadline to file New York state and federal taxes.”
Cole noted that the April 30 due date for the county tax would remain unchanged and Scarsdale’s local taxes as usual are due July 15. He noted, if adopted, the legislation would provide a specified late fee grace period for eligible taxpayers.
Once in final form and passed by the county board of legislators, the town of Greenburgh and the village of Scarsdale would have the option to participate or not in the late fee waiver initiative. Adopting the change would require an authorizing resolution by their respective town boards.
The Town Supervisors Association is looking to work with county officials to establish a uniform policy for all towns to enact the same policy.
“We are hopeful that the final version of the legislation includes a clear hardship definition that can be consistently applied throughout the county,” said Cole.
