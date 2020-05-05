There is at least some relief in sight for Westchester County taxpayers impacted financially by the coronavirus state of emergency.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.22, issued on April 20, authorized County Executive George Latimer to waive or reduce penalties for late property tax payments, define criteria for a hardship waiver and establish a qualification process.
The Westchester County Board of Legislators approved fee waivers and reductions on April 17.
According to Roberta Romano, the town of Greenburgh comptroller, the town collects $68,523,026.22 in property taxes, including monies from Greenburgh’s six incorporated villages — Hastings, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Ardsley, Tarrytown and Elmsford. Romano reported that annually the town collects approximately $2.5 million in late fees.
On April 27, Latimer signed a law allowing towns to eliminate late fees for qualifying county residents, landlords and businesses if they pay taxes — normally due April 30 — by July 15, and to determine eligibility criteria for that fee waiver.
Hardship certification forms for individual, business entity and rental property taxpayers are available on the town of Greenburgh website, greenburghny.com/598/Westchester-County-Taxpayer-Hardship-Certification.
Individual and commercial property owners may apply for relief if they prove economic hardship, qualify for the STAR (School Tax Relief program) exemption, and are not paying property taxes through an escrow account. Information on the STAR program is available at tax.ny.gov/pit/property/star/eligibility.
Applicants for a hardship waiver must complete the forms certifying that they qualify and submit them through the website. The information won’t be fact-checked against tax returns, and applicants aren’t required to submit any additional paperwork.
In an interview on April 28, Majority Leader and County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky explained, “They’re essentially self-verifying, because they’re submitted under penalty of perjury.” The certification form concludes with “I understand that if I have knowingly made a false statement herein, I may be subject to prosecution under N.Y. Penal Law § 210.45.”
Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said, “I think people are going to be careful, and most people are going to be honest. It really is an honor system, because if we hire people to double-check, then taxes will go up, because we’ll have more expenditures.”
Those who don’t qualify for hardship relief will have late fees reduced from 2 percent to 0.5 percent for taxes paid from May 1 through May 31. For taxes paid from June 1 through July 15, penalties are reduced from 5 percent to 1 percent. After July 15, penalties will return to 7 percent.
According to guidance issued by the county on April 21, an individual taxpayer (or, if more than one taxpayer in a home, the individual with the higher income) who has been laid off, furloughed, or otherwise lost employment because of the coronavirus state of emergency or related orders issued by the federal, state, or local government, is eligible for the penalty waiver, assuming the taxpayer fulfills the other requirements.
Also eligible for the hardship reduction are self-employed individuals or business owners who suffered a substantial loss of income due to the state of emergency or government orders that closed or restricted the operation of their businesses.
Individual taxpayers owning rental properties are limited to a maximum of six units, all residential. They must certify that since April 1, they have received less than half of rents due, because of tenants losing employment as a result of the state of emergency or government orders.
Business organizations such as corporations, LLCs or LLPs that netted less than $1 million in 2019, suffering a loss of substantial income, can apply for hardship consideration. Business organizations netting more than $1 million in 2019 aren’t eligible for a hardship waiver.
“We anticipate some revenue losses to the town,” Feiner said on April 27, “[but] don’t know how much right now since we don’t know how many people will take advantage of the new law.”
In an interview the next day he noted, “I don’t think the county will be absorbing any of the pain,” and added, “I think people should also realize that a lot of this is last minute. Nobody really anticipated these problems.”
“This is going to be a learning experience for everyone,” Shimsky said. “We have to do the best we can so that our residents are properly taken care of. Sometimes you have to do things without knowing how it will turn out. In certain situations you just do what you have to do and look at the bill later.”
