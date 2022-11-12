With more detail for the FY2023 budget set to be released the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Thursday, Nov. 3, that he would seek the county’s fourth straight county property tax levy decrease.
“That is unprecedented in the history of Westchester County that we would have four straight years of reduction,” Latimer said.
Latimer noted that when he took office Jan. 1, 2018, the general tax fund levy he inherited from the previous administration was more than $559 million. Over his first three years that number was lowered by $11.2 million.
This year’s proposed budget is calling for another $6 million decrease to $542 million.
“We have already proven by the last three adopted budgets that we have run the government almost completely for two of those years and almost completely for a third of those years without any problems meeting the targets that we’ve had with a reduced amount of property tax levy,” Latimer said.
He added, “The bottom line is still that we’ve looked at the operating needs of the county government, we’ve looked at revenue streams that we have, not just property tax, but sales tax and a host of other different revenue streams, and we’re confident that the overall budget we present will be balanced, will be substantive and will be able to cut property tax levy by an additional $6 million.”
Also inheriting a lowered bond rating from 2017, Latimer believes the county’s fiscal responsibility since 2018 will continue to help move it toward a better financial status in years to come, with the goal of restoring the county’s AAA bond rating. “We’ve been able to address some of those issues and have some stability,” Latimer said.
To achieve that, among other initiatives, the county will no longer borrow to pay for tax certiorari reimbursements it is responsible for paying when businesses are granted tax relief by the courts. Those costs are now in the budget, saving on borrowing and interest.
The county also has not borrowed for the past two cycles to maintain its pension costs.
“When we pay as we go, when we structure within our budget the expenses that we have responsibility for — pension costs or the responsibilities we have for paying certiorari payments — we are making responsible financial decisions,” Latimer said.
Latimer said the county has also paid down some debts from past loans, does not need to borrow “for cash flow” and the county’s fund balance will only be used for larger “surprise obligations.”
Latimer said the budget was made using “intelligent business decisions” and “wise fiscal policies.”
Even with the budget cut, Latimer noted the county is doing other things to help residents, such as lifting the county’s 4% portion of sales tax on home energy products beginning Dec. 1, which includes oil, propane, natural gas and electricity. He said the loss of that revenue is being covered by sales tax and “other revenue” and was agreed upon with a bipartisan effort from the legislative and executive branches.
The Bee-Line bus patrons, as they did this past summer, will ride for free Thanksgiving week and two weeks around Christmas and New Years holidays. With ridership declining during the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal is to “encourage people to get back on the buses,” Latimer said. Having free fares around the holidays will help both employees and shoppers get around worry-free, he said.
For the rest of the year there will continue to be no fees to take civil service tests and tuition is frozen at Westchester Community College for the 2022-23 school year.
“It is important to realize that all of these decisions represent our clear understanding that these are difficult economic times,” Latimer said. “No one is glossing over the reality of things. We recognize that people are having a tough time of it … Coming out of the COVID situation Westchester has bounced back better than many other jurisdictions, but we still have difficult times and we reflect knowledge of that by delivering a budget that’s responsible and cuts property taxes again.”
After Latimer presents his full budget to the County Board of Legislators, he expects a period of scrutiny from the board, the Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, the League of Women Voters, the Scarsdale Forum and the community, in addition to potential negotiations with the legislators prior to a final vote on the budget, which must be completed before the new year.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner sent an email following Latimer’s announcement praising the tax cut, which came soon after Feiner proposed for Greenburgh, for the fourth year in a row, no increase in tax levy or rates.
“We both recognize the fact that our residents are stressed out,” Feiner wrote. “Inflation is high, the price of food, gas, rent and all the essentials of life are going up. It’s nice for local and county government to give residents some good news and relief and to make the county/town portion of your entire tax bill less painful …
“Although a tax reduction announcement is good news, we need to continue to look for ways to make government more efficient. We need to explore more opportunities for sharing. Let’s end our distinction of having among the highest property taxes in America.”
