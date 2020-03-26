A White Plains resident queued up her car March 23 in a line at Scarsdale Medical Group (SMG) on Heathcote Road. She was one of dozens of patients coming each day to SMG’s drive-through COVID-19 test site, which opened Tuesday, March 17.
She stopped at the first checkpoint to confirm her appointment and, when a slot opened ahead of her, she pulled in and shut off her engine, keeping her window tightly closed.
As soon as the doctor was available, he asked her to open her window so he could conduct a medical exam. While she remained in her car, the doctor asked about her symptoms, took her temperature, checked her oxygen level, listened to her lungs and asked questions about her travel and any recent contact with others who tested positive — all of which had been documented in a prior phone consultation.
Next came the test. The doctor pushed a long cotton swab deep into her nostril and passed the sample to a gloved, masked medical assistant, who sealed it into a baggie so it could be sent off to a lab in Raritan, New Jersey.
The test site at 259 Heathcote Road is for SMG patients only and is open Monday to Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m. and on Saturday mornings if needed. According to Dr. Kenneth Croen, an infectious disease specialist at SMG, a patient must be evaluated by their medical care provider who can recommend COVID-19 testing. All tests are by appointment only and must be ordered by an SMG physician.
Each patient has a designated appointment time at the site with one of several SMG physicians who are conducting tests at a rate of about 60 to 90 patients per day. More than 300 tests had been completed at SMG as of Wednesday, March 25.
“We are accommodating patients as quickly as we can,” Croen said. “As the epidemic grows, we staff appropriately to meet demand.”
Swabbed samples are sent to a diagnostic lab for processing, with results sent within three to six days to the New York State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and to the primary care physician, who informs patients of the results as soon as possible.
Patients are instructed to self-quarantine until their test results are available. If a patient tests positive, he or she is told to remain in quarantine until instructed by the Westchester Department of Health. If a patient tests negative, they do not have to quarantine and can resume normal activities while continuing to practice social distancing.
The SMG doctors providing testing are decked out in full protective equipment from head to toe, including a gown, pants, hair net, face shield or goggles, N95 mask, gloves and booties over their shoes.
“Protecting our physicians, staff and patients is our No. 1 priority,” said Croen.
The drive-through test site will continue to operate until it’s no longer necessary or if the personal protective equipment supply runs out. In the meantime, “The community is supportive of our efforts,” said Croen, adding, “Our patients are grateful to have this testing site available to them.”
That’s for sure: After the swab and consultation from her car last week, the SMG patient showed her appreciation with a note that she held up so the busy nurses and doctors could read it through her car’s closed window as she left. It read, “You are my heroes. Thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.