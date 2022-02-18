Gambino crime family captain Andrew Campos was sentenced Feb. 10, to 37 months in prison and must pay $1 million in restitution after pleading guilty of racketeering conspiracy in January 2021. Campos, 51, admitted to participating in various acts of wire fraud and money laundering as part of the plea agreement. In addition to the restitution, he will have to pay a $15,000 fine.
Campos, who lives in a Yonkers neighborhood within Scarsdale’s zip code, and 11 other alleged Gambino associates were initially charged with racketeering conspiracy, bribery, loan sharking, fraud and obstruction of justice in December 2019. Campos and his associates were accused of using bribery, fraud and extortion schemes to infiltrate the construction industry through his construction company CWC Contracting Corp.
The court found that from June 2018 to June 2019, CWC paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks to a real estate development company in order to receive more contracts. The court also found that the bribes were paid through free labor and materials used for renovations on a co-defendant’s residence in Edgemont on Fort Hill Road.
“Campos has engaged in multiple fraud and money laundering schemes and maintained the corrosive influence of organized crime in the construction industry,” United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement released Feb. 10. “This Office, together with its law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue all investigative avenues to deter, interrupt and hold accountable members of organized crime who seek to line their pockets at the expense of businesses and taxpayers.”
According to the Department of Justice statement, the Internal Revenue Service was defrauded by Campos when he failed to pay around $1.3 million in payroll taxes owed to the federal government by paying CWC employees millions of dollars in cash without making the required payroll tax withholdings and payments. Additionally, the court found Campos and his associates laundered money by making out checks, supposedly for work performed in connection with CWC construction projects, but when no services were performed, with the proceeds used to construct Campos’ residence. They also fraudulently received cards from the United States Department of Labor that indicated certain Occupational Safety and Health Administration training courses were completed when, in reality, none were done.
“Andrew Campos led a scheme that lined his pockets and cheated taxpayers. He failed to pay more than $1 million in payroll taxes and laundered money to build his personal residence,” IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent-in-Charge Thomas Fattorusso said. “Trying to cheat the system is not the way to do business.”
