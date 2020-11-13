Following an increase in coronavirus cases in the tri-state area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on Nov. 11 aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.
Effective Nov. 13, bars, restaurants, gyms and other establishments with a state liquor license will be required to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
Restaurants will be allowed to offer curbside pickup and delivery after 10 p.m., but no establishment will be permitted to serve alcohol to go.
Due to a recent increase of viral spread from small indoor gatherings including Halloween parties, indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences are also being limited to no more than 10 people.
“What we’re seeing is what they predicted for months,” said Cuomo. “We’re seeing a national global COVID surge and New York is a ship on the COVID tide.”
As of Nov. 12, the statewide positive test rate was 2.95 percent with micro-cluster zones and 1,677 were in the hospital with the virus. Not including micro-clusters, the state’s positivity rate is 2.53%.
Positive cases have also been increasing in Westchester, with a 4.6% positivity rate as of Nov. 10.
There are nine active coronavirus cases in Scarsdale, with two new cases as of Nov. 10. Unincorporated Greenburgh has 55 active cases with nine new cases.
“We need to remain diligent,” said Mayor Marc Samwick. “Wear your mask, distance from each other, wash your hands, stay at home when you’re sick, [and] avoid large gatherings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.